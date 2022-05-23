Naomi Watts in cheeky bikini bares her bum

Naomi Watts enjoyed some time in the warm sunshine while putting her backside out for fans to admire as she wore a white bikini bottom and stringy top. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Naomi Watts was putting her best self forward over the weekend, sharing a sexy snap of herself rocking a bikini.

The 53-year-old blonde stunner of movies like The Impossible, King Kong, and The Desperate Hour appeared to be enjoying some fun in the sun as she chilled by a pool set inland from what looked to be either a lake or bay.

Donning a fabulous sunhat which she grasped with both hands down onto her head, Naomi brought summer to Instagram early.

Naomi Watts showed her cheeky side in a revealing bikini

Naomi, who has been dating Billy Crudup for several years now, could be seen only from the backside in her pic, which was posted to her social media stories, and the actress could have been mistaken for a young 20-something with her creamy skin, toned legs, cheeky booty, and slim waistline.

Choosing some tight, white bikini bottoms to accentuate her bum, Naomi paired the already-hot look with a stringy top, showing her muscular back as two long strips of stringy material plummeted downward from her shoulders, tying neatly in a little bow at the middle of her spine.

Pic credit: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi once discussed her role in The Impossible

The talented star, who saw her fame skyrocket after she snagged a role in Mulholland Drive about 21 years ago, playing wholesome Midwestern Betty, who comes to Los Angeles to make her mark as an actress before she gets embroiled in a mystery about someone’s true identity.

The film helped catapult Naomi into the mainstream, and her role in the fan-favorite 2002 horror flick The Ring just a year later solidified her as an A-lister in Hollywood.

In 2012, Naomi flexed some serious acting muscles when she took on the part of Maria Belon in The Impossible, alongside a young Tom Holland, who, along with her husband and three sons, survived the horrifying tsunami that struck Thailand in the 2004 tragedy that claimed the lives of 230,000 people.

Naomi spoke with the New York Times about her journey on set for the gripping and physically challenging film.

“These are the stories worth telling, stories that live beyond the moment,” she said, adding that she was grateful to have a career in which she could work with so many talented directors who have such “vision and passion.”

Co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays Naomi’s husband, joined in on the conversation, telling the New York Times that Naomi’s dedication to her craft was admirable and evident from the very start of filming.

“From eight minutes into it she’s injured and in shock and stays that way,” he said. “I’ve seen it two and half times, and I still wonder how she managed to weave such variety and shade into something that could have been a one-note performance…fright and pain.”