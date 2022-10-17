Naomi Scott at The 2019 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Naomi Scott dazzled in a lingerie-inspired dress at a recent Gala in Hollywood.

The Aladdin star shared multiple shots of the dress to her three million Instagram followers, which she wore at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Saturday night.

The actress appeared at the event in what seemed to be a creamy yellow lacey gown that was similar to lingerie in nature.

The dress designed by Erdem Moralioglu had lingerie bra cups and tie-on strings around the shoulders, and the gown flowed elegantly to almost her ankles.

The gown itself has a sparkly pattern throughout to make it shimmer subtly.

To complete the classy and alluring look, the gown has a transparent fabric overlay to make the whole outfit pop.

The Aladdin star hair is made up by hairstylist Bridget Brager, who placed her hair in a bun while letting her bangs fall to the side.

Emily Cheng did Scott’s make-up, and she sported red lipstick, dark eyeliner but thinly executed, and well-groomed eyebrows.

She wore the same fabric as elbow-length gloves to add to the transparent overlay.

And to complete the Gala dress, Scott wore silver heels with straps.

The Academy Museum Gala is still in its infancy, as this was the 2nd year of the event.

The ceremony itself gave honors to Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton for their inspired work in the movie industry. Julia Roberts was also blessed with an Icon Award because of her remarkable run in the industry.

The event also had other stars appear on the red carpet, including George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Jonathan Majors, Emma Stone, and many more.

As far as Naomi Scott, the Disney princess may have a few more red carpets to grace for Aladdin 2 and a movie starring Pete Davidson.

Naomi Scott does an A24 movie

Deadline recently reported that the Charlie’s Angels actress signed to play in Wizards! for A24 and Plan B, which will be helmed by Australian writer-director David Michôd.

There are no details about her role in the film, but a brief description states, “the film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.” Basically, it sounds like a Pete Davidson movie.

Regarding Aladdin 2, the film remains in the very early stages at Disney with a rumored 2025 release. Still, nothing official has been formally announced.

Naomi Scott can next be seen in Distant for the Steven Spielberg label Amblin.