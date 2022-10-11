Naomi Campbell stuns in cutout catsuit for Alexander McQueen

Naomi Campbell rocks a glossy lip for a close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible physique in a colorful runway outfit.

The model wore the stunning look during the recent Alexander McQueen 2023 fashion show in London.

She wore a brown and black sequin catsuit that turned into a pair of heels at the bottom. The one-piece suit featured small cutouts at her shoulders and thighs, showing off her amazing legs.

She paired the look with bulky silver earrings, a dewy makeup look, and her signature wavy hairstyle.

While the entire show was captivating from start to finish, Naomi definitely turned heads with her look.

From going braless to her iconic runway looks, Naomi Campbell is a fashion icon 24/7.

Naomi Campbell celebrates Bella Hadid’s birthday

Naomi and fellow model Bella Hadid have maintained a very close friendship over the years. They have walked in several of the same fashion shows together, and Naomi even helped teach Bella how to improve her runway walk.

They have also used the phrases ‘mentor’ and ‘mentee’ when describing each other multiple times.

Naomi shared a sweet photo of the two on Bella’s 26th birthday a few days ago and captioned it, ” HAPPY BIRTHDAY BELLA @bellahadid, most beautiful humble soul, wishing you most amazing and special day. May God continue to Bless you. Love &!Adore you always N.”

She wore a deep v-neck purple outfit with sequin detailing. She paired it with tons of jewelry, iconic bangs, and dramatic purple eyeshadow.

Bella wore a black halter look with a black jacket hanging off her shoulders and a slicked-back ponytail.

Naomi Campbell loves motherhood

Naomi shook the world when she announced that she gave birth to her first child back in May of 2021. Her one-year-old daughter has only been seen a few times on her social media, and the model has not yet revealed her name.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she talked about her brand new motherhood by saying, “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing, and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of. She has a really nice closet thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things, but wow, kids grow fast, don’t they?”

She has since said that she is considering having more children in the future.