Naomi Campbell arrives at a gala dinner to benefit CORE in January 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Naomi Campbell shared some stunning throwback photos on Instagram for her 13.7 million followers this week.

The model, now 52 years old, started her career when she was only 15.

She shared a carousel of seven photos showing her early modeling days as a teenager, presumably from the late 1980s.

Naomi looked amazing in the photos, wearing a range of different outfits, including a bejeweled minidress and a leather strapless bodice with her feline eyeliner flicked.

In a caption to go along with the post, Naomi reminisced, writing, “Once upon a time baby Omi in Coney Island Newyork. Shot by #Steven Meisel, for Vogue Italia. Hair @oribe makeup by @narsissist francois …those were the days #chosenfamily ❤️❤️❤️.”

The supermodel noted that the images were shot by photographer Steven Meisel, one of the most successful photographers in the fashion industry.

Naomi Campbell walks in Alexander McQueen show at Fashion Week

Naomi was most recently photographed walking for Alexander McQueen earlier this month in the off-schedule runway show for London Fashion Week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model still knows how to strut her stuff and looked terrific in an embellished head-to-toe catsuit. The dazzling piece was made up of brown and black shades and seemed to resemble the iris of an eye in the middle.

The design featured cut-out details and had built-in shoes with perspex wedge heels. Naomi looked fierce and confident as she walked the runway, proving she still knows how to steal the show.

Ellen Von Unwerth’s photos of Naomi Campbell will go to auction

This week it was announced that Polaroids taken by the renowned model-turned-photographer Ellen Von Unwerth would be displayed in an exhibition in Paris and London next month before being sent to auction.

The collection of photos features all the biggest supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Claudia Schiffer, and is dated from the late 80s to the mid-90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen von Unwerth (@ellenvonunwerth) Ellen, who is now 68 years old, shared a selection of the stunning snaps on social media and expressed her excitement about the upcoming exhibition and auction. She wrote, “Excited about the exhibition and auction of a selection of 20 polaroids from my archive called “One of a kind” with @phillipsauction featuring some of my favourite people and moments I captured over the years .❤️ 🙏🏻”

The exhibition will begin in Paris on November 7 before moving to London on November 16, with the auction taking place on November 22.