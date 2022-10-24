Naomi Campbell shared some stunning throwback photos on Instagram for her 13.7 million followers this week.
The model, now 52 years old, started her career when she was only 15.
She shared a carousel of seven photos showing her early modeling days as a teenager, presumably from the late 1980s.
Naomi looked amazing in the photos, wearing a range of different outfits, including a bejeweled minidress and a leather strapless bodice with her feline eyeliner flicked.
In a caption to go along with the post, Naomi reminisced, writing, “Once upon a time baby Omi in Coney Island Newyork. Shot by #Steven Meisel, for Vogue Italia. Hair @oribe makeup by @narsissist francois …those were the days #chosenfamily ❤️❤️❤️.”
The supermodel noted that the images were shot by photographer Steven Meisel, one of the most successful photographers in the fashion industry.
Naomi Campbell walks in Alexander McQueen show at Fashion Week
Naomi was most recently photographed walking for Alexander McQueen earlier this month in the off-schedule runway show for London Fashion Week.
The model still knows how to strut her stuff and looked terrific in an embellished head-to-toe catsuit. The dazzling piece was made up of brown and black shades and seemed to resemble the iris of an eye in the middle.
The design featured cut-out details and had built-in shoes with perspex wedge heels. Naomi looked fierce and confident as she walked the runway, proving she still knows how to steal the show.
Ellen Von Unwerth’s photos of Naomi Campbell will go to auction
This week it was announced that Polaroids taken by the renowned model-turned-photographer Ellen Von Unwerth would be displayed in an exhibition in Paris and London next month before being sent to auction.
The collection of photos features all the biggest supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Claudia Schiffer, and is dated from the late 80s to the mid-90s.
The exhibition will begin in Paris on November 7 before moving to London on November 16, with the auction taking place on November 22.