Naomi Campbell goes braless in a sheer dress

Naomi Campbell goes braless in sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Naomi Campbell wished Valentino a Happy Birthday with sheer braless dress photos of the model when she ruled the runways in the 90s. The dress allowed Naomi’s perfect cleavage to shine.

The timeless beauty reminded fans of the time when she dominated the runways along with other supermodels like Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Moss.

Naomi posted throwback pictures that were glamorous and gorgeous as she extended her sincerest birthday wishes. The supermodel was fresh off of her 2022 Met Gala appearance earlier this month. Naomi has attended many Met Gala events as a muse and modeling icon.

Naomi Campbell posts throwback in sheer Valentino

The first photo featured Naomi and Valentino Garavani, the creator of fashion house Valentino, walking down the runway after a fashion show. Naomi wore a black and silver Valentino dress with an asymmetrical shoulder fashioned out of a tie. Her hair was up in a sleek updo, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

The second photo was a showstopper. Naomi posed in a lavender dress with short sleeves and flora attachments. The dress showed a lot of skin as the neckline slouched and featured a sheer bodice.

Naomi went braless, so her perfect cleavage shone through the dress. She completed the look with a matching flower in her hair.

The picture, from the 90s, showed Naomi’s old-school cool look and stunning beauty.

She wrote in the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MASTRO!!! @realmrvalentino KING WE SALUTE AND LOVE YOU TODAY , ON THIS MILESTONE!! #roma #king❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂.”

Naomi Campbell attends the 2022 Met Gala

Naomi Campbell has graced the red carpet of the Met Gala many times, and the model never misses fashionwise. This year, Naomi opted to wear Burberry by designer Riccardo Tisci.

Naomi posted pictures from the big night on her Instagram. She thanked her designer and Naomi acknowledged her daughter, whom she said was watched from home.

Naomi wore an intricately designed look, complete with a crystal collar on the neck of the black, embellished gown. She also added jewels to her face, elevating her look to the next level. She spotted her long, dark tresses in a sleek style as her hair cascaded down her back.

Naomi wrote in the caption, “Thank you @burberry by @riccardotisci17 whilst my daughter watches from home 🙏🏾❤️ #metgala22 #nyc.”

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath documented Naomi’s get-ready process as her makeup artist Adam Wolfgang added jewels to Naomi’s face.

The final result was stunning, and Naomi slayed another Met Gala.