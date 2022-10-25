Nailea Devora looks incredible in sharp eyeliner wing, rosy cheeks, and pink plump lips. Pic credit: @naileadevora/Instagram

Social media personality Nailea Devora did it again with a new share.

Devora recently launched a collaboration with Wildflower Cases to make your phone looks super cool and fun at the same time.

The TikToker looked incredible in different promotional pictures shared by the brand posing in front of a marbled blue color wall that gave off old-school vibes.

She could be seen wearing a white plaid button-up long-sleeve shirt with an attached black vest only on the front of the shirt.

She paired this piece with some closing blue denim jeans and posed with her phone, which had the case she created on.

Her dark hair was styled into two braids with small white bows at the very ends, some front pieces curled at the front of her face to frame it, and a pair of black glasses adorning the top of her head.

Nailea Devora promotes phone case collaboration in plunging black dress

In another picture, Devora played the popular cool kid character by putting on a plunging halter black dress and going braless underneath. She covered herself up by wearing a black leather jacket.

Her hair was up in a messy but stylish bun, and her makeup stood out with smokey brown eyeshadow and nude lips.

She wore a tight orange mini dress with a matching wide belt included and a square neck. She accessorized by wearing a colorful choker and, of course, showing off her phone case.

The official Wildflower Cases Instagram account shared this post that was captioned, “Live,laugh,love,nai!!!!! @naileadevora collab is out now exclusively on wildflowercases.com.”

Nailea Devora wows in Calvin Klein underwear

The social media personality and YouTuber is known for having a really great style that inspires other people to wear fun and classic pieces and make incredible outfits with them.

Not long ago, she posed in her Calvin Klein underwear and used the hashtag #mycalvins in her post caption to promote the brand.

Devora put on a black tank top and the classic signature of high-waisted underwear bottoms with a white edge. She accessorized this look by using a black ribbon as a necklace and tying a bow.

In another picture, she put on a top from the brand similar to the bottoms but only with one strap holding it up. This time she decided to layer the black bottoms on top of a similar white pair to make it look chicer and wear a pair of sweatpants on top as well.

Fans can get Nailea Devora’s phone case collaboration with Wildflower Cases on the brand’s official website.