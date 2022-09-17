Nailea Devora looks classy in underwear and white shirt

Nailea Devora looks beautiful in a selfie. Pic credit: @naileadevora/Instagram

Nailea Devora poses against a book wall in underwear and a white shirt.

Devora, mostly known as Nai, gives off the most aesthetically pleasing vibes in a new ad for the French fashion brand, Celine.

The social media personality put on a white casual cotton shirt that reads “Celine Paris.”

With no jeans or skirt, Devora leans against a beautiful wooden book wall while she wears a set of black headphones.

We get a little glimpse of her socks which are also white with black polka dots.

The TikToker shared three pictures with her 5.2M Instagram followers.

Nailea Devora looks stunning in a strapless striped dress

In the first picture, we can see her in a different outfit. This time she is wearing a gorgeous black and white striped dress with some gold buttons on the side.

She pairs this dress with some white thigh highs and some classy white shoes with thick heels.

Of course, she has to display the beautiful black Celine bag with a gold chain, which we get a better picture of in the next slide.

Devora captioned this post, “me & @celine by @bryceglenn_ #celinematelasse #ad.”

Nailea Devora talks about working with Hollister

The 20-year-old is known for being one of the “it” girls of the moment.

Besides Instagram, she also has a very big following on TikTok, with 8.7 million followers, and on YouTube, she has almost 3 million. On her YouTube channel, Devora mostly vlogs her incredible and fun life, but she also makes very realistic and relatable videos of what it’s like for her to live alone at her age.

It is clear with just a look on her social media that she has a very amazing fashion sense, which makes sense that she could work with one of the most important brands out there, Hollister.

In an interview with Nylon Magazine, Devora shared some great memories of her younger life that relate to the brand she is now working with. She said, “I’ll never forget every year before school started I would also go to the mall with my mom to shop for new Hollister jeans. It’s so special to me that I now have this partnership with them.”

For the article, the content creator picked four different outfits for totally different occasions and explained why she chose those clothing pieces.

Devora is just one of the many TikTokers who are making more than just content on the platform, also expanding themselves to other industries.