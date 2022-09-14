Nabilla Vergara in spandex and crop top says good bye to London

Nabilla Vergara, AKA the French Kim Kardashian, poses from London where she mourned the Queen. Pic credit: @nabilla/Instagram

Nabilla Vergara, known as the French Kim Kardashian, posed for a mirror selfie as she said goodbye to beautiful London, where she had enjoyed a short vacation.

Nabilla posted to her Instagram Stories for her 7.9 million followers.

She posed in a luxurious bathroom in London, where she and her husband, Thomas Vergara, stayed briefly.

The influencer hopped in front of the mirror with her long dark locks in a bun atop her head.

Nabilla wore a short-sleeve crop top shirt with a two-toned tie-dye color.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted gray spandex that flattered her gorgeous figure.

Nabilla is married to Thomas Vergara

The mother recently gave birth to her second child with her fellow reality tv star husband, and she looked fantastic in the shot.

The Swiss native shot to fame in 2013 when she appeared on a French reality tv show called Les Anges de la Téléréalité Season 5.

Nabilla met her husband Thomas on that reality show, and they have dated ever since.

Nabilla and Thomas have had some bumps in the road, with one leading to her arrest in Paris, but the two have reconciled.

During her stint on the reality show, she was dubbed the French Kim Kardashian, and she has capitalized on that title. She now has a beauty line called Nabilla Beauty and enjoys success in France. She and her family moved to Dubai in 2019, where the four reside.

Nabilla talks about her new beauty line

Nabilla branched out her empire with her beauty line released in 2018, which has achieved success.

Nabilla talked about Nabilla Beauty with Gulf News, a publication from the area. She explained why she likes makeup and how the transition into beauty was natural for her, as the French Kim Kardashian.

Nabilla explained, “Makeup is like therapy for me, a way to gain self-confidence, to express who I am. Beauty is a bit like the school of life; we experiment, we learn, we make mistakes, we start over, we create a personality, then we assert ourselves, and finally find ourselves.”

Nabilla said making affordable skin products that worked with various skin tones was important to her.

She continued, “I wanted to offer as many people as possible quality beauty products at affordable prices, with simple items and products that are essential to all makeup routines, and suited for all skin tones.”

Nabilla also explained how her beauty line has grown to include different palettes, blushes, highlighters, and lipsticks.