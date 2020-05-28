Myka Stauffer: YouTuber ‘rehomes’ adopted son Huxley, hit by furious social media backlash

YouTuber Myka Stauffer is facing a furious online backlash after she revealed that she has “rehomed” a baby boy with special needs that she and her husband James adopted more than two years ago.

Following the revelation, many took to social media to accuse Myka of abandoning Huxley and described her action as “exploitative” and “predatory.”

Myka and husband James adopted Huxley from China

Myka and her husband James adopted Huxley from China back in October 2017. She told her YouTube subscribers at the time that Huxley, who is now four years old, had “stolen” her heart.

Huxley was diagnosed with autism and a brain cyst

On Tuesday, May 26, Myka posted a video (see video below) with her husband James in which she revealed to her stunned YouTube subscribers that Huxley was going to a “new forever home.”

Teary-eyed, she explained that she decided to rehome Huxley after discovering that he had other medical needs besides autism and a brain cyst. She claimed they were not told and were not aware of the other medical needs at the time they adopted him.

“After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit in his medical needs.”

Myka suffered a huge backlash

Myka and James came under fire on YouTube and Twitter after she uploaded the video in which she tried to explain why they decided to rehome Huxley.

“I’m sorry but you did fail as a mum. You wouldn’t have given up your own child,” one YouTube user wrote.

“I just truly am having a hard time wrapping my head around how you can decide it’s best to give your child up for adoption,” another YouTuber wrote.

However, some of the comments on YouTube were sympathetic:

“I’m so heartbroken for all of you. I couldn’t imagine having to make that choice, but I’ve seen how much you all loved little Hux,” a YouTube user responded.

Twitter reactions under the hashtag #cancelmykastauffer were generally harsher.

Some Twitter users posted allegations that the Stauffers — who have four other children –mistreated and exploited Huxley for financial gain through YouTube videos in which they documented the process of adopting him and updated fans on his progress.

#cancelmykastauffer THIS REAL PIECE OF WORK ASKED HER FOLLOWERS TO FUND HER ADOPTION AND EXPLOITED THE EXPERIENCE FOR MONEY & FOLLOWERS. She adopted a special needs child from China, used him for her own gain and then pretended he didn’t exist for months while she “rehomed” him. pic.twitter.com/2Lb3bBSOmi — Isabella (@bella2685) May 28, 2020

hey heres a pic of 2 year old huxley with his hands duct taped by his “parents” myka and jim stauffer @mykastauffer as punishment for sucking his thumb as a coping mechanism…when their older children also sucked their thumbs and were never punished pic.twitter.com/lwEYsBoQJZ — hailey (@shmailey_) May 27, 2020

@MykaStauffer said she “rehomed” a WHOLE CHILD that she exploited people to fund the adoption then treated him like garbage before abandoning him. #cancelmykastauffer #cancelthestauffers — Mire Marke (@FatmireMarke) May 28, 2020

Also, they benefited financially by #exploiting this child and their “adoption journey.” The adoption agency is also liable for this; they most likely profited from their exploitation. #cancelmykastauffer — Christopher Avila (@topheravila) May 28, 2020

She duck taped his hands. She snapped at him during a meltdown telling him to get over himself. She treated him like trash. #cancelmykastauffer — Mire Marke (@FatmireMarke) May 28, 2020

Some social media users started a petition on Change.org

Some social media users started a petition on Change.org, demanding that Myka and her husband remove all monetized content featuring Huxley.

“The recent re-homing of Huxley Stauffer has been heartbreaking. These people need to stop exploiting and profiting off of Huxley immediately! Their YouTube channel skyrocketed thanks to Huxley!”

YouTube: Demand The Stauffers remove all monetized content ft. Huxley from their YouTube channel. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/eC1pl7ZwZh via @Change — Ashley Samone (@AshleySamone3) May 28, 2020

The petition alleged that since the Stauffers adopted Huxley and started posting monetized content about him on social media, they had bought to a new home.

When searching for legal documents her name is Myka Murie Bellisari not Stauffer. Like court records of her assault on a pregnant co-worker at nursing home. Or upgrading to a $670,000 house in Powell, OH within year of monetizing Huxley from $299,990 house in Marysville, OH. — Thomas Murphy (@ThomasM03293742) May 28, 2020

Myka defended herself against the allegations

Myka Stauffer responded to the allegations that she failed as a mother to Huxley. She described the accusations as “insidious” and “hurtful.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” she said in the YouTub video.

She attempted to defend her decision, saying that she and her husband did not share “95 percent of the struggles” that they went through caring for Huxley. She said they could not share everything out of respect for Huxley’s privacy.

She added that they had found a new family for Huxley that they believed would be the “ultimate be the best fit” for him.