MTV teases exciting Avril Lavigne performance at When We Were Young Fest

Avril Lavigne looks stunning in her all-black attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

MTV teased a performance from Avril Lavigne as they got fans excited for Las Vegas’ We Were Young Fest.

The 38-year-old Canadian singer has made quite a name for herself over the last two decades.

Avril certainly isn’t a new name in the game, as she released her first studio album back in 2002, which included her hit songs Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

However, the pop-punk princess released her seventh studio album this year, Love Sux.

The new album included various artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

Avril excited her fans as she just announced that she’ll be touring in the Spring of 2023.

Avril Lavigne headlines We Were Young Fest

In anticipation of the upcoming festival, MTV recently uploaded a picture of Avril Lavigne as she was performing a previous show.

In the photo, Avril walked amongst the stage as she smiled and had both hands pointed out towards the crowd with the mic in her hand.

The singer wore a black glitzy mesh top and paired it with a black pleaded miniskirt. The skirt included a leather belt with a silver chain hanging.

She then wore fishnet stockings and finished the look with knee-high platform boots, which perfectly complemented the fit.

Avril wore her hair down, letting her blonde hair flow naturally down the front of her as she had her tips dyed bright orange.

Her makeup reflected her usual classic look, which was a heavy black smokey eyeshadow across the lid and a thick line of eyeliner along the bottom of her lid.

She then did a lightly bronzed cheek and paired it with a clear, glossy lip.

As usual, Avril slayed the stage with her sensational voice and a killer fit.

Avril Lavigne is bad to the bone

In a recent Instagram post, Avril treated her 11.8 million followers with a sexy, spooky fit.

It was no surprise that the singer geared up in a full skeleton bodysuit, as she’s known to enjoy the spooky season.

Avril was captured kneeling as she sat in front of her music amp. She wore a full black bodysuit that incorporated the white skeleton design throughout the suit.

She then paired it with a fishnet crop top to give the outfit an edgy flare.

The singer sat staring at the camera with her heavy black makeup and long, pin-straight hair.

The picture encapsulated the eerie and spooky perfectly, as Avril looked effortlessly gorgeous while doing so.

She captioned the spine-chilling photo with, “Spooky Season is here! Have you guys checked out my @killstar collection? It’s bad to the bone 💕☠️ 💕.”

Avril’s fans came out to fully support her ensemble, as she received 480 thousand likes and over three thousand loving comments.