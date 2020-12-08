Ms London: Lil Baby slams adult video star for accusing him of cheating

After rapper Lil Baby celebrated his 26th birthday day last week, adult actress Ms. London alleged that he paid her $6,000 for sex by name dropping his Instagram famous girlfriend Jayda Cheaves in a series of tweets.

“Ok I’m home, 6k richer & full of 1942,” the adult star wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets via The Shade Room alluding to her alleged payment and strong implication she is tweeting under the influence of popular tequila Don Julio 1942. She continued: “Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever.”

The Bigger Picture rapper has responded to the accusations of cheating on his longtime girlfriend with the adult star. Lil Baby denied the accusation and accused the adult star of mentioning his name for “clout.”

“I get it,” the rapper wrote in deleted tweets. “Say Baby name get clout Y’all need to stop the desperate sh*t.”

Ms. London leaks alleged DM’s from rap star

The adult actress responded to Lil Baby’s denial by leaking alleged direct messages he sent her in the wake of her tweets alluding to sleeping with him. In the alleged messages, the Atlanta rapper allegedly criticized her lack of discretion.

“What’s the point of paying if you do all that !! You fuccin the game up !! If I pay for pussy youn supposed to speak on it,” he allegedly said, adding. “That’s bad business mama.”

In another deleted tweet offering, Lil Baby claimed to have been with his girlfriend during his birthday bash and trip to Vegas in another denial of cheating.

While Lil Baby’s girlfriend Jayda has remained relatively silent on social media, only offering emoji’s and cryptic criticism. However, when a fan asked directly whether she will hold him accountable for his alleged actions, Jayda alluded to dealing with the matter privately rather than on “the internet,” according to a deleted tweet.

Lil Baby and Jayda dating history

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominque Jones has been dating Jayda Cheaves for several years. The on/off couple welcomed a child together in February 2019.

Earlier this year in March, Jayda claimed that they were no longer in a relationship but then appeared to reconcile after she posted an Instagram story kissing the rapper the following month.

The Atlanta rapper has had his most successful year despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. His album My Turn was certified double platinum with over 2 million sales and his protest song The Bigger Picture is his highest-charting single.

The song also earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.