Morgan Ketzner looked simply stunning as she sizzled in colorful swimwear on a Florida beach.

Morgan is a model, influencer, and blogger who has amassed a large following on social media, with 1.1 million fans following along with her adventures on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Minnesota-born model loves to travel, and regularly incites wanderlust in her fans as she shares hot bikini shots of her on various beaches and vacation spots.

Recently she took Palm Beach by storm by posing for a couple of snaps from a stunning beach location.

In the photo set posted for fans, Morgan stood on golden sands with a gorgeous blue ocean backdrop behind her. In the cover photo she looked to the ground and her body was cast in shadow, but a swipe right provided us with a stunning view of her swimwear and beautiful smile.

In this photo, she faced the camera straight on with her bright bikini in full view, and the orange of her swimwear popped against the blue skies and water behind her.

Morgan’s cropped bikini top featured a plunging scoop neckline which showed off her gorgeous curves. The bottoms were high-cut at the leg and the color looked fantastic against her sunkissed skin.

The model and influencer paired the two-piece with a white linen shirt which she wore unbuttoned and allowed to fall off her shoulders.

She finished off the look with a large straw hat and a gorgeous wide smile. She captioned the post, “In my moment✨.”

Morgan Ketzner sends fans into a frenzy with bikini snap

Fans were delighted with the photo, leaving their love in the form of fire emojis, heart eyes, and orange love hearts to match the star’s color choice.

One fan loved the image writing, “Love 🧡🤩💯🙌🧡,” while another complimented her style by saying, “Super style ❤️🤗👏👏👏.”

The post continued to garner attention with more fans being dazzled by her hot orange bikini.

A follower commented, “You look gorgeous in that bikini 🔥🔥❤️,” while another said, “You’re a dream ❤️😍.”

Morgan Ketzner wows fans in skimpy flannel crop top

It’s not all beaches and bikinis in Morgan’s world, as she occasionally partners with popular brand Fashion Nova to model clothing looks as well.

In a recent post, Morgan tagged herself at West Palm Beach, Florida, and posed in a sexy flannel number to promote the brand.

Morgan wore a skimpy gray and white bra top in a flannel material, which showed off her toned body and incredible abs.

The top had thin spaghetti straps, a deep v-neckline and it featured two straps that criss-crossed Morgan’s midriff.

She teamed the barely-there top with a matching cropped flannel shirt which she wore off-the-shoulder and a pair of light blue denim.

To accessorize the look, she wore two gold necklaces of varying lengths and she rocked a bare-face and a natural wave in her hair. Simply gorgeous.