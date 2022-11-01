Morgan Ketzner enjoys a beautiful day in Florida. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner effortlessly glistened as she looked happier than ever while soaking up the Florida sun.

The 28-year-old model certainly didn’t hold any of her emotions back as she smiled and posed away in a recent share.

Morgan was captured wearing a full checkered outfit as she made her way out for a stroll in Palm Beach, Florida.

She stood on a unique, gray-tiled pathway as she posed in front of some gorgeous white architecture that was filled with greenery.

The contrast of the greenery against the crystal clear blue sky made the picture that much more mesmerizing.

The model was kind enough to gift her one million followers with a beautiful array of tasteful photographs.

Morgan Ketzner is decked out in checker

The model glistened away in the bright sun as she posed in her matching brown and white checkered outfit.

The top was a classic oversized sweater which gave the fit a nice comfortable and cozy look. She then slightly tucked the sweater into her shorts, which were also checkered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The shorts were a knitted high-waisted design that fit her legs perfectly. At the end of the legs lay a band which made the shorts a bit more snug around the bottom.

She then styled her fun checkered ensemble with a pair of white patent leather boots. The boots were a platform design that fell right below her knees. The platforms were undeniably stunning and really added to the overall look.

She accessorized with a mini backpack, which happened to be the classic Louis Vuitton design.

The model’s hair was in its natural state as it was parted down the middle and naturally flowed well below her shoulders.

Her makeup was simple but elegant as she wore a slight touch of mascara and paired that with a pretty pink lip.

She simply captioned the post, “Miss me? ;) @FashionNova.”

Morgan Ketzner teams up with Armitron Watches

In another recent post, the model teamed up with Armitron Watches as she shared a short video clip of her coordinating her outfit with the stunning watch.

She paired the silver Armitron watch with a white ribbed mini-dress, which had a gorgeous cut-out design on the back. She complete the look with a white open-toed platform heel which gave the model a little extra height.

Morgan wore her blonde hair down for the clip and went with a more natural, makeup-free face for the look.

She captioned the post, “@armitronwatches are a must have accessory #armitronconstance.”

The outfit was certainly simple but yet Morgan looked breathtaking as she executed it with absolute ease.

Her followers certainly came out to support her teamwork with the watch company as the post received two thousand likes and over 200 comments.