Model Morgan Ketzner poses by the pool in Puerto Rico. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

American model Morgan Ketzner is no stranger to wearing a bikini and happily shows off her famous figure by the pool in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She wore a black bikini with a halter neck and matching bottoms cut high with interesting strap detail on the sides as she raised her arms in the sunshine by the palm-lined pool.

Morgan was careful to protect her skin and hair from the sun, with a white Playboy baseball cap pulled low to shade her face and blond locks.

She also added a white long-sleeved crinkle-effect shirt, which she has been seen wearing before with an orange bikini, left untied, and some simple jewelry.

Morgan, 29, has a healthy, curvy body, sporting a light golden tan, as often shown in her fashion shoots.

As well as over a million Instagram followers, Morgan also has another account, Around The World With Morgan Ketzner, where she posts about the various fabulous places she has traveled to, including posing with a camel in Dubai.

Morgan Ketzner’s love of the cowgirl look

This Halloween, she went all out as a sexy cowgirl, dressed in a cute suede bodysuit with fringing and touches of animal print.

She finished off the look with a gun belt, a red and white bandana tied around her neck, and, of course, a tan-colored cowboy hat.

Keeping her arms and legs bare as she posed on a balcony overlooking Miami, Morgan’s long blonde hair looked glossy and healthy.

She captioned the fancy-dress look on Instagram with “Wild Wild West baby. Happy Halloween.”

In a reel wearing the same outfit, she thanks Fashion Nova for the costume and dances to Jon Pardi’s, Dirt On My Boots, revealing the addition of a pair of white cowboy boots.

And this wasn’t the first time Morgan had referenced such a look, as she also posed in another outfit with a similar theme.

While in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, she wore the cutest cropped t-shirt, bearing the logo Cowgirl and an image from the rodeo.

She matched this with a bright yellow crinkle-effect thong as she posed on a boat surrounded by blue sea and sky.

Morgan captioned the picture, “I said Howdy, He said Hi,” leaving us all to wonder who he might be.

Perhaps Morgan is a huge fan of the TV show Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner and his adventures on the ranch in Montana.

Morgan Ketzner partners with Woxer

Just last month, Morgan Ketzner did a photoshoot while promoting Woxer.

The brand features women’s underwear, and the slogan is “Made to empower. Designed for comfort.”