American model Morgan Ketzner is no stranger to wearing a bikini and happily shows off her famous figure by the pool in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
She wore a black bikini with a halter neck and matching bottoms cut high with interesting strap detail on the sides as she raised her arms in the sunshine by the palm-lined pool.
Morgan was careful to protect her skin and hair from the sun, with a white Playboy baseball cap pulled low to shade her face and blond locks.
She also added a white long-sleeved crinkle-effect shirt, which she has been seen wearing before with an orange bikini, left untied, and some simple jewelry.
Morgan, 29, has a healthy, curvy body, sporting a light golden tan, as often shown in her fashion shoots.
As well as over a million Instagram followers, Morgan also has another account, Around The World With Morgan Ketzner, where she posts about the various fabulous places she has traveled to, including posing with a camel in Dubai.
Morgan Ketzner’s love of the cowgirl look
This Halloween, she went all out as a sexy cowgirl, dressed in a cute suede bodysuit with fringing and touches of animal print.
She finished off the look with a gun belt, a red and white bandana tied around her neck, and, of course, a tan-colored cowboy hat.
Keeping her arms and legs bare as she posed on a balcony overlooking Miami, Morgan’s long blonde hair looked glossy and healthy.
She captioned the fancy-dress look on Instagram with “Wild Wild West baby. Happy Halloween.”
In a reel wearing the same outfit, she thanks Fashion Nova for the costume and dances to Jon Pardi’s, Dirt On My Boots, revealing the addition of a pair of white cowboy boots.
And this wasn’t the first time Morgan had referenced such a look, as she also posed in another outfit with a similar theme.
While in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, she wore the cutest cropped t-shirt, bearing the logo Cowgirl and an image from the rodeo.
She matched this with a bright yellow crinkle-effect thong as she posed on a boat surrounded by blue sea and sky.
Morgan captioned the picture, “I said Howdy, He said Hi,” leaving us all to wonder who he might be.
Perhaps Morgan is a huge fan of the TV show Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner and his adventures on the ranch in Montana.
Morgan Ketzner partners with Woxer
Just last month, Morgan Ketzner did a photoshoot while promoting Woxer.
The brand features women’s underwear, and the slogan is “Made to empower. Designed for comfort.”More: Morgan Ketzner