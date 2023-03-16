Morgan Ketzner was clad in an unforgettable style and with a promising offer up her (nonexistent) sleeve.

The fashion model sported a bikini with a brown leopard print pattern over a white background. The top included thin straps and a plunging neckline, and the matching bottoms had two thin straps that raised up higher than the piece and accentuated her hips.

She paired the bikini with a long white cardigan that was made of lacey material and allowed the sun to sneak through the fabric.

Morgan protected her face and hair from the sun’s strong rays with a straw hat, which doubled as a wonderful fashion piece. She accessorized her outfit with a golf necklace along with a few gold bracelets.

The social media star allowed her wavy blonde hair to tumble out from under her hat in a soft and voluminous waterfall. Her makeup was gorgeous, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark lashes that complemented her blue eyes.

Morgan posed by a deckchair, and a shining blue sea was captured in the background. The sky was crystal clear, and it seemed like a beautiful day to soak up some sun.

Her overall look was fierce and fashionable, with a bit of a wild side. But this post was more than a breathtaking style, as it also held an offer that would be hard to refuse.

Morgan Ketzner promotes ZAFUL

Morgan captioned her post, “@zaful | Use discount code “MorganZF” for 19% off for all orders. No minimums.” She went on to include a variety of hashtags related to the brand.

This absolutely amazing deal can be used for any of ZAFUL’s items, and there are some truly fashionable pieces waiting for a new home.

ZAFUL sells some of the trendiest swimwear on the market, but it also sells a variety of other fashion-forward clothing pieces.

There are other stylish animal print bikinis available, including the Tiger Print Ribbed Ruched Loincloth Bikini Swimwear in Deep Coffee that retails for the original price of just $24.48.

The influencer was the perfect model to make the offer to her huge fanbase on Instagram of 1 million followers.

Morgan Ketzner would rather be at the beach

Morgan amassed her huge following on Instagram due to her quality content and beach-ready looks.

She recently sported a pastel purple bikini that featured short puffy sleeves and an extra strap that wrapped around her waist. She looked gorgeous in the bikini that somehow perfected a Victorian-era vibe and the ability to soak up the sun all in one.

The blogger captioned her post, “Mentally on the beach.” She tagged the location as Antigua, and it’s clear why she would want to stay in such a lovely location.

It’s sure that she’ll be back on the beach soon enough as the months get closer and closer to summer.