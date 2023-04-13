Morgan Ketzner stunned her fans with pretty photos this week as she posed in a beach hut in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The model and influencer wore a beige linen crop top with ties, cut-out details, puffed sleeves, and a pair of denim cut-offs that showed off her slim figure.

The 29-year-old wore her long blonde hair in soft, beachy waves and accessorized her look with delicate layered jewelry.

She tilted her head to one side, which showed that she was wearing AirPods and had a large monogrammed tote bag by Dior sitting beside her.

Morgan tagged her location as Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. However, it was clear she was sitting in a beach hut or bar, surrounded by green hanging plants and soft furnishings.

She wrote a caption full of positivity that told her 1 million followers that she was enjoying her tropical trip and said, “All about the vibe ⚡️.”

Morgan Ketzner stays at the Four Seasons Resort

As a travel influencer, Morgan stays at many luxury hotels and resorts. Recently, while in Hawaii, she stayed at the five-star Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

She posted a carousel of photos from her time at the luxury accommodation, including photos of her wearing a dark floral triangle bikini with a pair of Givenchy slides.

Morgan accessorized her sexy swim look with an oversized white linen shirt and a straw boater hat as she posed by one of the four pools.

She told her followers how much she enjoyed her stay by saying, “@fshualalai has 4 stunning pools that overlook the ocean. By far my favorite resort in Hawaii.”

Morgan also has a separate travel account called Around the World with Morgan Ketzner (or @atwwmk), where she keeps her followers up to date with her trips.

She started posting on her second account in July of last year, but the account currently only has around 1200 followers.

Morgan Ketzner promotes God Saves Queens

While in Hawaii, Morgan took the opportunity to promote some of her favorite swimwear brands.

Most recently, she shared a super-sexy black asymmetric cut-out bikini by God Saves Queens.

The Gigi Bikini features an underwired top and tie bottoms with cutaway sections for a revealing swim look and retails for $99 for the set.

Morgan posted the saucy snaps, which showed her resting on a sun lounger with one hand in her hair, leaving her followers with the abstract caption, “& how about now?”

We’re sure they approved!