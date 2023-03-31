Morgan Ketzner enjoyed an escape from winter as she vacationed in the warm and sunny climate of Hawaii, where she’s been wearing lots of bikinis and spending time on the beach.

Morgan stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai which offers villas, several different suites, and guest rooms with an ocean view.

The best villa at the resort is the Hawaii Loa Presidential Villa which is two stories, features massive doors that open out onto the ocean from almost every room, a direct walk out to the beach, and accommodates up to eight guests.

The lifestyle influencer showed off a fiery red bikini as she appeared to be getting ready for another day of tanning and swimming on the island as she took a selfie in her hotel room.

The Instagram Story was a bit blurry, and she noticed too, as she wrote in the caption, “Morning shakes.”

She accessorized with a straw hat to protect her from the sun, and a bright yellow manicure that certainly added some pizzazz to the otherwise usual beach ensemble.

Morgan Ketzner wore a red bikini for a Hawaii vacation selfie. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner has been enjoying some time on the beaches of Hawaii

The blonde bombshell certainly enjoyed some time by the clear blue ocean but made sure to take some social media pictures before taking a dip in the water.

She wore a pink and white pastel floral print bikini that featured ruffles along the spaghetti straps, and a longer string in the center.

She paired the look with white, see-through pants, and a matching shirt that she let hang off her arms and blow behind her in the wind.

Morgan stuck with the natural aesthetic as her blonde hair was styled down in beach waves and she wore the same straw hat from the day before.

She posed for four different shots, all with similar looks that included the quintessential looking away pose that influencers have become famous for.

The clear blue ocean behind her was absolutely stunning, with white sand and a blue sky. It looked like perfect weather for a swim.

Morgan was clearly feeling in her element, as she captioned the post, “Aloha 🌺.”

Morgan wore a Beginning Boutique dress out to dinner in Hawaii

She shared a picture from an evening dinner in which she stood in front of shadowed palm trees as the sun set behind her.

The content creator wore a clinging white dress with a large cut-out in the center that made it look like a bikini top. She tagged the brand as Beginning Boutique, an Australian brand that sells a huge amount of items including dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, and festival outfits.

The website has several white dresses similar to Morgan’s, which are in a crochet material, the newest summer trend.

The Catalina Cut Out Midi Dress White is on its final sale, having been marked down from $89.99 to $25. It features spaghetti straps and cut-outs along the sides.

Keep an eye on Morgan’s Instagram for more enviable content from the beaches of Hawaii.