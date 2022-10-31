Morgan Ketzner looks cute in a selfie from June 2022. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner looked ready for a western-style Halloween as she revealed her costume this year.

The 28-year-old model and social media influencer wore a cowgirl outfit, in which she looked like a sexy version of the character Jessie from the movie Toy Story.

The brown body suit with fringe and cow-print detail is from the fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Morgan currently works with and often wears outfits from.

She completed her look with a red necktie, white western boots, and a cowboy hat.

She posed for an Instagram Reel and let her followers know where to look for Halloween costumes, saying, “Who’s ready for Halloween? @FashionNova has you covered for costumes! 🤠👻🎃 #halloweencostume.”

Morgan rose to fame on Instagram, often posting racy swimwear photos, and has also been featured in Sports Illustrated Magazine.

Morgan later posted another photo, wearing her costume out and about in Miami. The blonde beauty looked stunning in her Halloween outfit as she posed on a balcony that overlooked the lights of Miami Beach at night.

Morgan Ketzner wears Halloween underwear

Morgan was spot on with the Halloween theme this week as she teamed up with Woxer, an underwear brand that creates comfortable and confidence-boosting underwear for all genders.

Wearing their black sports bra and boxers that were trimmed with bright orange branded waistbands, it looked as if Morgan picked out the perfect set for this time of year.

The Baller Caldron boxer shorts are available to buy for $18, however, the bra top is currently sold out online.

Morgan looked stunning as she smiled and pouted in the photos with her beachy hair tousled perfectly. She asked her followers, “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! 🐈‍⬛ What is your favorite Halloween movie to watch? @woxer.”

Morgan Ketzner gets preppy for Fashion Nova

Morgan often shares her cute and stylish outfits, and this week she looked amazing as she shared a head-to-toe monochrome outfit.

Calling the Fashion Nova look her “new favorite outfit,” she wore a striped cropped cardigan with a cut-off white shirt underneath as she posed outside a storefront in Palm Beach, Florida.

She posed in the photo set, showing off her long tanned legs and toned stomach in a mock-croc miniskirt and a pair of black knee-high boots.

She finished off the preppy look with a Prada Nylon shoulder bag.