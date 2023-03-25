Morgan Ketzner showed off some lace threads recently to celebrate the recent Lounge Underwear birthday sale, along with several other celebrities and influencers.

The model and influencer sported a bright purple bra and underwear in honor of the brand, which featured underwire cups, a lace pattern, and a logo elastic trim, as did the bottoms.

She paired it with a few pieces of delicate gold jewelry and stood against a plain white wall to draw attention to the stunning color of the pieces.

Morgan left her hair down in quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead waves, and her makeup was quite natural, with just a bit of mascara and dark red lipstick.

She jutted out her hip in a flattering pose as she stared down confidently at the camera and gave fans a link for shopping as well as tagging the Lounge Underwear Instagram page.

Several influencers like Alexa Collins have jumped on the Lounge Underwear bandwagon, with several of them showing off try-on videos from the brand to promote the sale.

Morgan wore the Vogue Balcony Bra & Thong/Briefs Set in purple, which cost $36 and also comes in green, red, and black.

Morgan Ketzner showed off her toned physique for the Lounge Underwear sale. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner advertised the Lounge Underwear birthday sale

Lounge Underwear has a fantastic birthday sale going on right now with some sets up to 40% off, including the Ava Intimates Set, which has been marked down from $90 to $50.

It’s a lovely bright orange bra and underwear with a matching garter belt and features daisies on top of a mesh material, the perfect look for spring.

While the brand is famous for its intimate sets, they also have comfortable pajamas, including comfy pants, shorts, and button-downs, as well as fuzzy socks for those cold winter nights.

Morgan also promoted lingerie from fast fashion giant Fashion Nova

Morgan is a big fan of lingerie, and while the majority of her Instagram feed features bra and underwear sets from Lounge Underwear, she does occasionally feature lingerie from other brands.

Last summer, she showed off a black lace set from fast fashion giant Fashion Nova that included a garter belt with intricate detailing.

The model stood outside on her balcony as she played with her hair, which was styled in beach waves, and posed in a few different ways.

A similar piece on the website is the Grand Amour Mesh Garter 3 Piece Set, which costs $22.49 and also comes in black mesh material with a matching garter belt.

Though it doesn’t have as detailed of a lace pattern, it does feature some small cut-outs and offers the same amount of sex appeal.