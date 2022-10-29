Morgan Ketzner looked stunning in a throwback snap. Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner proved she can rock any hair color as she shared a throwback snap of herself sporting dark brunette locks.

The 28-year-old model and influencer rocked the dark locks alongside a black lacy lingerie set.

She wore the black bra, with a delicate lace overlay and trim running along the plunging V-shape neckline. It featured silky black straps, and the bottom of the garment housed a little black bow and a black trim with cutout sections.

The matching bottoms were triangular shaped, and two parallel strings wrapped around the model’s hips to hold them in place.

The suntanned beauty posed against a white background in the snap, causing her dark ensemble to stand out. Morgan rocked a soft brown smoky eye with some black liner and rosy pink blush on her cheeks.

Her incredible figure was the star of the show as she struck a simple pose with one hand on her thigh and her head tilted to one side.

Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

The usually blonde model shared the snap via Instagram Stories where she applied a black rectangle to the picture and wrote inside it, “I can also pull off brunette hair too.”

Morgan Ketzner rocks Halloween look for Fashion Nova

The Minnesota-born beauty is a partner with fashion brand Fashion Nova and regularly rocks many of their pieces on her Instagram grid.

She recently got ready for spooky season by slipping into one of Fashion Nova’s many Halloween options.

She channeled her inner cowgirl as she rocked a western-style one-piece with a cowboy hat and white boots.

The bodysuit featured a plunging neckline with black strings crisscrossed and a belt cinching the waist, complete with a Sheriff’s badge and weapon holsters.

The collar popped with a black and white animal print and had fringe detailing for some added cowgirl flair. She donned a red bandana to finish off the costume to get herself Halloween ready.

She captioned her post, “Who’s ready for Halloween? @FashionNova has you covered for costumes! 🤠👻🎃”

Morgan Ketzner wows in black cutout LBD

In another stunning Fashion Nova post, Morgan rocked a little black minidress to show off her incredible figure.

The little black number had long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, decorated with a giant crystal-embellished belt buckle and strap with small silver belt loops.

A large, asymmetrical cutout section was missing from the torso of the dress, showing off part of the blonde beauty’s midriff.

Her long blonde hair was styled in a loose beachy wave and fell naturally from a middle parting. She wore chains of varying lengths around her neck and gold bracelets on her wrists.

Her makeup was minimal as she rocked only some light foundation, mascara, and a nude gloss on her lips. The blue in her eyes popped against the bronze of her skin.

To finish off the look, she teamed the all-black outfit with a black leather shoulder bag, complete with chain strap detailing.

She shared the photos with her 1.1 million followers and simply captioned the post, “Friday feels @FashionNova.”