Moon Bin of K-Pop band Astro dead at 25

Moon Bin, a K-pop star, and member of the boy band Astro, died at age 25. The pop star was found dead at his home in the Gangnam District in Seoul.

Local reports did not provide any information about the cause of death, but suicide is suspected.

Moon Bin’s music label, Fantagio, confirmed his death in a statement released on Thursday.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin has suddenly left our world and has become a star in the sky,” the label wrote in a tweet that was shared with the world.

The statement added that other artists who knew him were shocked and saddened by the singer’s sudden death.

“Please refrain from speculative and malicious reporting for the bereaved family who has received this sad news unexpectedly and let them mourn in reverence,” the statement added.

Gangnam police told CNN investigators believe Moon Bin had taken his own life. “No signs of foul play have been found related to this case,” police said to the outlet.

Moon Bin had scheduled performances before his death

Moon Bin, part of Astro, and other group members Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha, joined the group in 2016.

Some of their hit records include Candy Sugar Pop and Baby.

He was also part of the sub-unit of the band, Moonbin & Sanha. The duo, who released three albums, were scheduled to perform in Busan to promote the 2030 World Expo.

Moonbin & Sanha released their third album, Incense, in January.

The late pop star began as a model and child actor in the Korean Tv series Boys Over Flowers. His death has been met with mourning online as many paid tribute to his life and music, leaving touching sentiments and remembering his legacy.

The alarming rate of young K-Pop stars dying

Several other young K-pop stars have died in recent years, including Goo Hara at age 28 in November 2019.

Fellow K-pop star Sulli died by suicide the same year at age 25 after dealing with online bullying from critics of her lifestyle.

In 2018, 33-year-old Minwoo of boy band 100% died at home, with reports stating that he suffered a fatal heart attack.

SHINee’s lead singer Jonghyun died by a suspected suicide at age 27 in 2017 after reports surfaced that he suffered from depression.

South Korea has one of the world’s highest rates of suicide, particularly among those under 40 years of age.