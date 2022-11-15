Monica Mamudo rocked a bikini to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere

Monica Mamudo arrives at Hulu’s Original Film The Valet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Monica Mamudo, or Momo as she’s more commonly known, looked stunning as she attended the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery this week.

The TikTok star wore an embellished sequin bra and miniskirt by Camila Coelho Collection, paired with a white double-breasted blazer by Amaro and white strappy sandals by Raye The Label.

She accessorized her fun outfit with a silver body chain and hoop earrings.

The Brazilian beauty wore her long dark hair straight and parted at the side, adding a cool makeup look with lilac and white-winged eyeliner.

Momo attended the red carpet event with her actor-boyfriend, Andrew Trischitta.

She posted a fun reel on Instagram for her 162K followers, showing her transformation while getting ready for the premiere.

Monica Mamudo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’ Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

She used Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero as the soundtrack and captioned the video, “it’s me! a bejeweled brazilian problem ready for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 💜✨.”

Monica Mamudo decorates her apartment with Valyou Furniture

Monica recently moved to a new Hollywood apartment with her boyfriend, Andrew Trischitta, who she has been dating for two years.

She uploaded a cute video to social media, showing the pair putting together their new living area.

The influencer has collaborated with furniture brand Valyou who sent her a white sofa and TV unit, which she built the space around.

Monica added colorful details, including a tufted rug and scatter cushions to add personality to the space. She also created a sweet music corner, displaying her vinyl records by artists including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Olivia Rodrigo. She called the finished space her “dream room” as she shared the video, which featured a cute photo of the couple wearing matching Mickey Mouse pajamas as the cover image.

Monica Mamudo goes Meta

Monica recently attended an event held by Meta during their second Creator Week in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old wore a tropical print denim co-ord as she struck various poses against a holographic wall displaying the Meta logo.

She excitedly wrote a caption as she shared the post with her followers, saying, “just a @meta girl learning new tricks at #CreatorWeek LA 🇧🇷 💜💙 ♾️.”

Meta’s Creator Week invited influencers and content creators to connect and held a series of meetups, interactive workshops, and parties.