Monica Bellucci impresses with sheer underwear flash

Legendary bombshell Monica Bellucci is giving the 20-somethings a run for their money. The iconic Italian actress and model is now 57, but for those following her Instagram, it’s clear that age is but a number.

In a new photo shared with her 4 million+ followers this week, the Castello native sizzled while enjoying a glam-up and a shoot at the same time, also flaunting her curves in a sizzling and classy look.

Monica Bellucci stuns at 57 in low-cut look

The black-and-white photo showed Monica posing seductively from a couch as multiple hair and makeup crew attended to the finishing touches.

Sizzling in a plunging black dress that flashed a sheer bra, the Spectre star maintained her impeccable class as she went blazer style, and the v-neck number was worn shirtless.

Ditching her signature brunette locks for a blonde do, Monica pouted as she also flaunted one of her shapely legs in sheer stockings, with the team around her seemingly very busy – from fixing her eye makeup to her bracelet.

Shouting out French magazine Madame Figaro, Bellucci wrote: “Hair style by John Nollet 🌹 @johnnollet in the new cover story @madamefigarofr

at the occasion of the film “the girl in the fountain” playing #anitaekberg.”

Monica, still a head-turner and last month photographed on a shopping trip in swanky Milan, continues to attract media attention. She recently spoke to The Sunday Times Style on aging gracefully, also revealing that she’s not massively into aggressive dieting or workouts.

Monica Bellucci says she was ‘never so skinny’

“I am not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to get old in a peaceful way,” she shared. “When you are 50 or 60 you don’t have the same needs as when you are 20. You change, like when your baby comes into the room, you see that the first thing is her. We come in second. This gives us another perspective,” she said.

In a reality check moment, the actress added: “When you are very young, you have what in France they call la beauté du diable, the beauty of the devil, which is just natural, it is the beauty of youth, the beauty of a biological moment in your life. And life goes on. The physique, it gets old and we have to deal with that. There is nothing we can do.”

Monica’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including sitcom star Sofia Vergara and reality face Lisa Rinna.