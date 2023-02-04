Molly Sims proves she got her model figure as she stuns in a black bikini in recent photos.

The model turned podcaster has had a successful career in fashion and frequently appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and graced the cover of numerous fashion magazines, including Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Shape, and Marie Claire.

Molly flashed a soft smile as she posed for a series of photos in a bikini. She shared some moments from her girls trip to celebrate a friend’s birthday in Los Angeles.

She also revealed that she spent some time in New York City as she enjoyed the vacation.

In the snap, Molly’s skin looked flawless as she put her blonde locks in a ponytail.

The Lipstick on the Rim podcast host accessorized the swimsuit with two necklaces and dangling earrings.

Molly shared the photos with her Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “Girls trip: activated 🌴🍹👙Celebrating our bestie @michellecarlson02 turning 40 forever!! 😜🔥 Austin meets Los Angeles and a bit of NYC. Vamos! 💃🏼.”

In the photo dump, the mother of three posed with her friends as she showed some of the stylish outfits she put on during the girls trip.

Molly Sims breaks down her diet

Molly stays in incredible shape by making healthy food choices when it comes to her diet.

In an interview with Woman’s Health magazine, she took the outlet through how she eats in a day.

Molly adheres to intermittent fasting and doesn’t have breakfast until noon. She breaks her fast with a smoothie, which sometimes consists of blueberries, almond milk, protein, and vegetables.

For lunch, the former Sports Illustrated model enjoys a meal with vegetables and a source of protein, such as salmon with mesclun greens.

For dinner, the model gets some carbs and flavor in her diet, telling the outlet, “We have Taco Tuesday, and I’ll do a corn tortilla with ground turkey, salmon, or grilled chicken and some salsa.”

She doesn’t rely on dieting alone to stay in shape. Molly has a varied workout plan that includes circuit training and high-intensity interval training.

The beauty also gets a workout done at home with bodyweight exercises, as she displayed in an Instagram video.

Molly Sims reflects on motherhood with a Sports Illustrated throwback

The 49-year-old beauty shared a gorgeous throwback from when she appeared on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated.

In the caption, she reflected on motherhood, writing, “One day you’re in your 20s on the red carpet, the next you’re feeding your sons bearded dragon worms… 🙄”

The model and entrepreneur is married to Scott Stuber, who is the Vice Chairman of Film and Television at Netflix.

The pair share three children, Brooks Alan, Grey Douglas, and a daughter named Scarlett May.