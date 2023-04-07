Molly Sims looked like she was enjoying the high life as she posted an update from her spring break vacation in Cabo, Mexico, this week.

The model and actress wore a halter neck cut-out printed swimsuit by Ulla Johnson, which perfectly showed off her slim figure.

She made her swimwear look even more glamorous by adding layered necklaces, hoop earrings, and a pair of Wayfarer-style black sunglasses.

The blonde-haired beauty smiled as she posed with a drink with a lemon in it, showing a close-up selfie in the first photo and a full-length shot on the next slide.

The 49-year-old appears to be on vacation with her three kids, Brooks, Scarlett, and Grey, and her friend Lauren Ireland and her two children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Molly posted the relaxed holiday snap and wrote, “I’ll take two please 😉🍹” referring to the drink in her hand.

Molly Sims continues her workout routine on vacation

Molly updated her 850,000 followers to let them know she was on vacation in Cabo this week, and it appears she’s been doing a lot of relaxing while her kids play on the beach and learn to snorkel.

However, it’s not all play for Molly, who posted a funny video showing how committed she is to her workouts.

She uploaded a video to Instagram showing her walking on a treadmill wearing a stunning light blue sports bra with matching leggings and wrote, “POV: Your trainer insists you workout while on vacation.”

However, as the camera panned around her, it revealed that she was holding a wine glass as she got her sweat on!

One follower commented, “I hope that’s a mimosa 😂” with Molly replying, “You know it is 😂.”

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

Molly Sims reflects on 100 episodes of Lipstick on the Rim

At the end of March, Molly and her podcast partner, Emese Gormley, celebrated 100 episodes of their beauty and wellness podcast Lipstick on the Rim.

Each week, the pair invite a guest or industry expert to talk about the latest trends and what’s happening in the wellness world, including everything from digital detoxing to beating frizzy hair.

After their 100th show, the duo took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about what they have learned on their podcasting journey so far.

Molly shared her thoughts on the video and said, “I love when we have great experts on and our guests give us knowledge about wellness, or health, or something funny and superficial.”

“We love digging in and trying products and finding out new things like where to go and who to go to!” Molly shared.

The latest Lipstick on the Rim episode is available to stream online or download now.