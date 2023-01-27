Molly Sims was in model mode as she stunned in lingerie for some Valentine’s Day ideas in a recent photo shoot.

The fashion model posed for the stunning pictures and showed some skin.

In the snaps, Molly wore a lace bra and fitted black shorts on top of sheer stockings as she held a cake.

She added black silhouette heels to complete the look and accessorized with silver ankle bracelets, matching earrings, and a necklace.

In the first photo, Molly stood on one leg as she balanced the cake in one hand.

She couldn’t resist tasting the icing in the second snap as she gazed into the camera.

The 49-year-old beauty flashed a big smile as her luscious blonde hair flowed down her chest in the third shot.

Molly shared a clever caption as she revealed to her Instagram followers that she had released her Valentine’s Day gift ideas as the day to celebrate romance and love is fast approaching.

“Have your cake and eat it too 🎂😉 My Valentines Day Gift Guide is ON 💋,” Molly added to the IG caption.

The model-turned-podcast-host credited the look to stylist Sonja Christensen and hair and makeup artists Emily Hedicke and Joey Maalouf.

Felicia Lasala shot the Valentine’s Day-themed photo shoot.

Molly Sims shares her Valentines’s Day gift ideas

Molly Sims has 25 gift ideas that are better than a bouquet of roses which a man can gift his partner on February 14.

Over on her blog, Molly’s recommendations vary from travel accessories, a new outfit, chocolates, or a gift of sentimental value.

Some of her ideas include heart earrings, a robe, a diamond ring, a pair of sandals, and a jewelry case.

The list has gifts for every budget ranging from $30 Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour polish to $480 Celine sunshades.

Molly remembered men and released a gift guide for him too.

For the big-budget gifters, she recommends the Schwinn Coston Adult Electric Hybrid Bike that ranges from $1,407.18 to $2,729.99, and items such as a shoe shining kit or cologne for those on a smaller budget.

Molly Sims talks about ‘digital detox’ on Lipstick On The Rim podcast

Molly discussed taking a break from digital devices on her podcast and how she struggles to let go of her phone.

A guest on the show, Alex Glasscock, recommended leaving the phone out of the bedroom or in the closet during a hike.

His wife added that she is not a fan of smartwatches in a teaser of the recent podcast shared on Instagram.

“Put those phones down and get your a** on a hike! 🧘🏼‍♀️,” the caption reads.

Molly sat down with Sue and Alex, who are the founders of the wellness retreat, The Ranch, for the podcast episode.