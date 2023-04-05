Molly Sims looked sensational in a bikini as she enjoyed spring break in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

The model-turned-podcaster has a toned physique and posed for several photos in a string bikini.

In the first snap, Molly gazed into the camera as she put her thumbs in her bikini bottoms for a pose.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue star posed by a sliding door in the luxury accommodation in the second snap, giving a view of the ocean.

Molly gave her point of view in one of the snaps of the pool area as she relaxed on a sun bed.

The 49-year-old accessorized the look with a gold necklace and had sunshades tucked in her hair.

In the photos, Molly revealed what brands she is wearing, and fans can get their hands on the fashionable summer wear.

Molly Sims stuns in Monday Swimwear bikini

The model, who shares three children with her husband, Netflix executive Scott Stuber seemed to be enjoying her holiday.

Molly shared the photos with her 850,000 Instagram followers and wrote in the caption, “Assuming spring break position 🌴👙 let’s GOOOO.”

In the photos, Molly is wearing the Palma Top Ocean Green Crinkle and matching bottoms from Monday Swimwear.

The top retails online for $79, and the Palma Bottom is available for $75.

The bikini top features removable cups and an adjustable neck and back tie with gold detail. The swimsuit is eco-friendly and is made with primarily recycled nylon.

Monday Swimwear was founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, who are described as “swimwear connoisseurs” with a focus on body positivity and creating pieces that make women feel confident.

In the final snap of the Instagram share, Molly completed her look with a white unbuttoned shirt from Frank & Eileen.

The brand, which was launched in 2009, focuses on button-up tops for women but also sells jackets, pants, jeans, and other clothing accessories.

Molly wore one of their pants in a beach photo during her spring break, writing in the caption of the Instagram share, “Magic didn’t get the invite 😜 #springbreak.”

Molly Sims celebrates 100 episodes of Lipstick on the Rim

Molly dropped the first episode of her podcast, Lipstick on the Rim, in April 2021, and she recently celebrated reaching 100 episodes with an Instagram post.

She shared photos with her co-host Emese Gormley and wrote in the caption, “We made it people… we are at 100 EPISODES OF @lipstickontherim 🤍 Almost two years ago @emesegormley and I had this wild idea of making a podcast where we get to talk about our favorite thing on the planet… Beauty.”

Molly also wrote about having the opportunity to talk to dream guests and shared her gratitude with her audience.

Molly and her best friend Emese talk about everything from diet to cosmetic treatments with a range of guests, many of whom are experts in the health and beauty industry.