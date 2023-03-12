Molly Sims was spotted looking sleek and sophisticated while rocking a stunning style from Chanel for Paris Fashion Week.

The American model sported a black peacoat that nearly doubled as a mini dress. The coat featured diamond buttons, and the fit was perfect for Molly’s figure.

She wore sheer tights underneath the coat, which accentuated her long and toned legs. Molly rocked black open-toed stiletto heels over the tights, which added some elegance as well as height to the ensemble.

Molly carried a shiny gold purse with a long gold chain, which contrasted beautifully with the all-black attire. She accessorized her ensemble with key pieces of jewelry, including stylish earrings, a gold bracelet, and a few chunky rings.

Her nails were freshly manicured with a lovely coat of paint. The model-turned-actress let styled her long blonde hair into a low ponytail with a middle part and tied it back with a black bow.

Molly’s makeup was gorgeous, with dark lashes, gold eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Molly Sims modeled for Chanel

Of course, Molly’s ensemble wasn’t just a stunning look, as she was also modeling for Chanel.

The fashion model included in the caption of her post, “Stuber, please send all my mail and belongings to my new Parisian address. CHANEL.”

She also made sure to tag Chanel’s Instagram page in the post, along with others that helped collaborate to create the look.

Channel is a luxury fashion brand that was founded by Coco Chanel in Paris. It also sells makeup, shoes, and more and is available for purchase all over the world.

Molly was a perfect model for the brand, as she can make any outfit shine to its absolute best ability.

The breathtaking post was flooded with over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Molly Sims shares her ‘no makeup, makeup’ routine

Molly isn’t a successful model for nothing, and she has some beauty secrets to share with the world.

The 49-year-old beauty posted a video to Instagram to take her followers through her makeup routine in order to achieve the coveted “no makeup, makeup” look.

She started off with the Tear Glow Rose Face Tint that she mixed with the CC Nude Glow SPF 40 from IT Cosmetics.

Her routine also included Banana Lowlighter from Rodial, a bronzer, and a matte blush.

For her eyelids, she added just a touch of Star Gold by Charlotte Tilbury.

Molly looked gorgeous before and after her routine, and her tips are definitely ones for the books.

Molly captioned her post, “Everybody needs to know this. My (perfected 😉) no-makeup, makeup look 💋.”

Molly Sims founded Something Happy Productions

Molly has had a successful career, and she even founded her own media company to tell important stories in a fun way.

Her company, Something Happy Productions, seeks to entertain through interesting stories that matter to the world.

Molly founded the company in 2021, and one of the projects, Get Organized with the Home Edit, made by her production company, was Emmy Award-winning.

The stories that Something Happy Productions prioritizes are female-focused and shake up the status quo. If anyone can lead such a wonderful endeavor, it’s Molly.

Molly also has several other projects and businesses that she supports. In fact, she is an investor in K18 Hair, which is clinically proven to reduce hair damage.