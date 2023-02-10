Molly Sims put on a sports bra and leggings for a workout after recovering from an injury.

The 49-year-old had enjoyed a girl’s trip across America that ended in Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The former fashion model recently suffered a back injury and shared a video of her recovery workout on Instagram.

Molly said she has been working with personal trainers to recover from the injury by using a mixture of pilates and strength training.

She explained in the caption that she is working through pain, writing, “some days are good, some days are bad and some days are achey😭 but I got this.”

The Lipstick on the Rim podcaster added that exercise is important to her mental health and detailed some of her lingering injuries.

“The nerves will take more time to start getting along with one another again, but I officially am starting to feel the recovery. 🙏🏼.”

Despite the injury, she appeared in incredible shape, likely due to her dedication to fitness prior to her back injury.

In the video, Molly performed a Pilates reformer workout with various exercises, including the plank hold, plank to spikes, ab curl with lat sweep, and single leg stretch variation.

Molly Sims loves General Mills Minis Breakfast Bundle

Molly recruited one of her daughters to promote General Mills mini cereals.

The brand recently released mini versions of its classic cereals, which Molly displays in the advertisement.

In the video shared on Instagram, Molly gave her daughter an option between three different kinds of cereal before they decided on an option to whip up the muffins.

The pair then made breakfast muffins with a mini kitchen.

Molly said the pair made Mini Cinnamon Toast Cinnamon muffins in just ten minutes.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit star, who is partnered with the brand, said the cereal brought her back to her childhood.

Molly Sims talks about acupuncture on Lipstick on the Rim

Molly discussed acupuncture for anti-aging with guests on the latest episode of her podcast Lipstick on the Rim.

Acupuncturist and massage therapist, Michelle Bombacie, told Molly about the benefits of acupuncture facials for wrinkles and how it helps produce collagen.

Lipstick on the Rim shared a short clip of the discussion on their Instagram page.

Bombacie also talks about the other said benefits of acupuncture, such as improved fertility and pain relief during the episode.