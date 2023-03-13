Molly Sims was stunning in a dark green look as she attended the 95th Oscars ceremony last night.

The model and Las Vegas actress wore a forest green floor-length gown with a cut-out bodice and a sheer overlay with a feather trim by the Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

She wore heels by Stuart Weitzman and carried a black velvet box clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Molly accessorized her green look with a selection of diamond and emerald rings and a pair of sparkling statement earrings by Yven Tufenkjian.

The 49-year-old’s long blonde hair was parted in the middle and left in loose waves that tumbled over her right shoulder and she wore smoky eye makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She attended the awards show with her husband, film producer Scott Stuber, to who she’s been married since 2011.

Molly Sims arrives at the 95th Oscars ceremony. Pic credit: ABC

Molly shared a photo of the pair with her 844,000 followers and wrote in the caption, “Proud to be Mrs. Stuber tonight 🤍.” She was referring to the win for All Quiet on the Western Front, which Scott commissioned for Netflix.

Molly Sims shows off her stunning Vanity Fair party look

Molly admitted she was jetlagged at the Oscars ceremony. She appeared to have had a very busy week traveling from Paris back to her home in Washington DC, where she attended her son’s lacrosse game. This was all before a swift turnaround flight to LA for the show.

As she was prepping for her night, she posted a number of Instagram Stories referring to how tired she was.

But the jetlag didn’t stop her from looking amazing, and she even had a complete outfit change and made it to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Molly Sims shows off her Vanity Fair party look. Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

No stranger to a designer look, Molly scrubbed up beautifully for her second look of the night. She wore a black bodycon dress with an intricately embellished neckline by Georges Hobeika.

This time she carried a silver clutch bag by Judith Leiber NY and wore luxurious diamond earrings by LA jeweler, Rahaminov.

For this look, she wore her hair pulled back into a chic knot and posed for photos with her husband before they left for the party.

Molly Sims has her own wellness podcast

When she’s not attending glamorous parties and award shows, Molly also co-hosts a popular podcast called Lipstick on the Rim, along with her friend Emese Gormley.

The podcast, which focuses on beauty and wellness, has been running since April 2021 and is about to celebrate its 100th episode.

The pair regularly invites guests on to chat about the beauty industry and cover a wide range of topics including the newest products, mental health, pain relief, and retreats.

The most recent episode featured the DJ turned wellness expert, Hannah Bronfman. Hannah is also the author of the book Do What Feels Good, which covers her journey of self-discovery.