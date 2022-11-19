Molly Sims looked elegant in a black evening gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Molly Sims proved she still has model status as she slipped into an elegant evening gown ahead of an event.

She was attending the 36th American Cinematheque Awards, where Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was being honored with this year’s award.

The stunning 49-year-old wore a strapless satin gown by Marchesa, perfect for such an occasion.

Posing for a mirror selfie before the event, Molly showed off the figure-hugging gown, which showcased her slender frame.

The gown had an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, showing off her sculpted shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The balloon sleeves were tapered under Molly’s elbows to become fitted around her forearms, while the neckline plunged to show off her chest.

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

The fabric gathered across the bust, providing some ruching on the bodice. The material then draped to the floor, creating a stunning train around Molly’s feet.

The supermodel looked chic with her blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun with a middle parting and glitzy black earrings dangling from her ears.

She continued the all-black monochrome theme, wearing silver rings with black gemstones on her fingers and sporting a small black clutch purse.

Black liner drew attention to her gorgeous eyes as the mom-of-three rocked some glam makeup for the event.

Molly shared the photo with her 801k followers via Instagram Stories, on which she added text that read, “This. Dress.” and tagged the designer.

Molly Sims shares makeup routine with fans

Molly proves age is nothing but a number as she continues to look ageless with every stunning picture she posts.

Her social media is a mix of business, fashion, and life as a mom, but occasionally she throws some beauty in there too.

She recently shared a video that captured her makeup routine as she prepared for a night out with an old friend.

Molly began by using the Westman Atelier Full Coverage Foundation & Concealer, which she described in her caption as “so easy to use for a quick full coverage moment.”

She dotted it around her face using her fingers and then used a beauty blender to blend it seamlessly for coverage around her face and her under-eye area.

Next, she provided definition by blending the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick, followed by the Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Initial, which added a beautiful color to her cheeks as she applied it with a brush.

Molly then applied a white Make Up For Ever liner to her waterline, followed by a touch of bronze and gold eyeshadow on her eyelids from the Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette.

Next was Tom Ford Extreme Mascara on her top and bottom lashes and some Hourglass Veil Translucent Powder to set everything in place.

The stunning model added her finishing touches which included a swipe of her favorite lipstick, the Merit Signature Lip in shade Millennial, and a spray of Le Labo’s Another 13 perfume.

And just like that, she was ready to paint the town red, captioning her post, “Best friend @emesegormley is in town and after a very sick week… 🤪 we’re going out 💃🏼 Love this fall makeup look💋.”

Molly Sims discusses Lipstick On The Rim podcast

Molly has her own hit podcast titled Lipstick On The Rim, on which she and best friend Emese Gormley discuss all things beauty and wellness.

She recently made an appearance on the Racheal Ray show to discuss the popular project, where she explained that the name of the podcast came from the two friends sitting around discussing tips, tricks and hacks while drinking, which in turn inspired the title.

Molly claimed the friends discuss everything from hormones and products, to life being a mom, and she raved about the wellness experts who have made guest appearances on the show to give their wisdom and advice.

She then went on to reveal her three top picks of products that they have discussed in various episodes.

Her first hit product was Bag Balm, a product used by her late mother whenever Molly would complain of sunburn or peeling skin.

She went on to say it can be used for just about anything from chapped lips to split ends to the latest skincare craze, slugging. She said about the ten-dollar balm, “It makes your skin super moisturized in every way.”

Next, she recommended spoolies. She said, “Spoolies are inexpensive. You can buy them in bulk. They’re great for your eyebrows, clumps in your mascara, I will also spray my spoolies with hairspray and do my fly-aways.”

Finally, Molly went old school as she produced two kitchen spoons which were submerged in a glass of ice that she claimed were great for de-puffing around the eyes.