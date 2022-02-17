Molly Sims is ready for ski week as poses in a tiny bikini in the snow

Fashion model Molly Sims portrayed Delinda Deline in NBC’s comedy-drama series Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Molly Sims isn’t letting the winter season get in the way of putting her bikini body on display. The 48-year-old fashion model and actress proves she still got her stunning looks in the photo she shared this week.

Sims recently starred in the comedy film Yes Day alongside Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega.

She played a hiring executive in the 2021 movie in a rare film appearance.

Molly Sims put her toned physique on display in a bikini

The fashion model donned a skimpy string bikini while in the snow. However, she is not immune to cold as she completed the look with a fur hat and black snow boots.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model proves she still has the body that got her the coveted magazine cover.

In the photo that she shared on her Instagram account, she points one arm up at the sky as she poses in front of the picturesque snow-topped mountain.

“Ski week I’m coming for you ❄️,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress appears to be on a winter getaway with her husband Scott Stuber and their three children, Brooks Alan Stuber, Grey Douglas Stuber, and Scarlett May Stuber.

The family celebrated the new year in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. She shared a series of photos in a swimsuit from the holiday. In the caption, the model wrote:

“Came for the boat, stayed for the rosé 🛳🍷 & peep the last slide for my new on-the-go wine workout hack 💪🏻.”

How Molly Sims stays in shape at 48

Molly Sims maintains her toned physique by doing HIIT workouts

“I used to be that girl who wouldn’t pick up the 2-lb weights at SoulCycle with the fear that I’d bulk. That mentality has shifted drastically,” she wrote in a blog post in which she detailed her High-Intensity Interval Training routine.

When it comes to her eating habits, Molly Sims has a low-carb, high-protein diet and adds intermittent fasting to keep the pounds off.

“I truly, truly don’t like the word ‘diet,'” she’s said to OK Magazine about her diet, adding: “I don’t even like the scale. I use a pair of jeans — the jeans don’t lie!”

She also revealed how she intermittently fast, which entails periods of sometimes up to 12 hours without eating.

“I will normally not eat much past 6:30 or 7 p.m. because I find that it’s easier to lose weight,” she explained in the interview, adding.

“Sometimes, when you take everything away, that’s the moment when you absolutely go crazy and want whatever you’re craving. So of course I indulge!”