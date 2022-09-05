Molly Sims in nude swimsuit ‘ain’t going nowhere’

Molly Sims is showing off her model physique in a nude swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Molly Sims is proving once again that she still has a perfect model body as she poses in a nude swimsuit on a boat in The Hamptons.

The 49-year-old supermodel often posts about her time in the popular Long Island celebrity hot spot that she calls home.

As usual, Molly delighted her more than 782,000 Instagram followers with photos from her posh life.

This time, she posed in a nude swimsuit that she accessorized with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and a thick gold chain around her neck as well as a much thinner one that supported a pendant.

Molly wore a ring on each ring finger as well as several pairs of earrings. She also wore four different styled bracelets on her left wrist but none on her right.

She captioned the photo, “As Luke Combs would say, even though I’m leavin’, I ain’t going nowhere. You’re always so good to me #theHamptons” followed by a red heart emoji.

Molly Sims answers fan questions

Molly Sims loves her fans, and she often interacts with them on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, she took to the social media app to answer their questions, choosing an array of inquiries to respond to, including one about how to get chlorine out of her daughter’s hair and another about her favorite sunglasses.

Of course, Molly made sure to draw plenty of attention to the Q&A by sharing a photo of herself in one of her many amazing swimsuits.

Molly Sims stuns in a brown strapless swimsuit with a broad white band across her waist. Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

Molly shows off amazing abs in a pink bikini

Molly Sims is a businesswoman, but she knows that the best way to get attention and get eyes on your product is to catch fans’ attention with a great photo.

That’s exactly what she did last month while promoting her sunglasses and trying to get her followers to click on a link to buy a pair.

Molly Sims stuns in a pink bikini so she can sell some shades. Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

To do that, Molly shared a photo of herself looking absolutely stunning in a hot pink bikini. She accessorized with a couple of thin gold chains around her neck, one holding a heart pendant.

She also wore a pair of black plastic framed sunglasses and added a “Sunnies Link” that fans could click on in order to purchase a pair of her shades.