Molly Sims in bikinis gives in to Teenage Dirtbag trend

Molly Sims at the world premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Molly Sims joins the viral Teenage Dirtbag trend with some stunning bikini throwback photos. The fashion model shared several pictures, including a near-nude snap.

The trend blew up on TikTok, with celebrities sharing photos of themselves in their teenage years.

The hashtag has over 1.6 billion views at the time of writing this report, with many unable to resist the fun trend.

The viral photo dump challenge’s name comes from the rock band Wheatus’ hit single Teenage Dirtbag.

Stars such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Kevin Bacon, Julia Fox, and now Molly Sims have given into the nostalgic trend.

Sims, who frequently appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in her modeling heyday, still stuns in a bikini at age 49.

Molly Sims shares her ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos

Molly Sims proves she has the same top from decades ago as she introduces her Teenage Dirtbag challenge to her Instagram followers.

“Same shirt…different era 💃🏼😏,” she wrote in the caption as the first photo shows the supermodel puffing a cigarette in the same top she is wearing currently.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second photo shows Sims stun in a black bikini in her younger days before sharing a nude shot amid photos with her friends.

The 49-year-old model turned podcaster still stuns in a swimsuit. Molly Sims recently shared her ageless physique as she posed on a yacht.

“As Luke Combs would say, even though I’m leavin’, I ain’t going nowhere. You’re always so good to me #theHamptons ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of the stunning photo.

On her podcast, Lipstick On The Rim, Molly Sims shares some secrets behind her youthful appearance. The mother of three also takes a deep dive into fashion trends, health, and fitness.

Molly Sims’ workout regimen for her lean, sculpted physique

The former supermodel is more focused on her health than how much she ways these days. Molly Sims explained in a recent interview how she varies her exercise routine to maintain her slender physique.

“I do pilates, I do hot yoga, all to strengthen the core and get lean and long. I love Megan Roupe’s Sculpt Society, I love hot pilates with Shannon Nadj. I think my body does better when I do different things,” she said to Hollywood Life.

In the same interview, Sims revealed that she watches the sugar in her diet, opting for anti-inflammatory food options while still enjoying some alcoholic beverages.