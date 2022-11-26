Molly Sims rocked a skimpy bikini for a recent picture taken in Cabo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Molly Sims made the most of a winter vacation in Cabo as she rocked a rust-colored bikini for some time on the beach.

The stunning 49-year-old looked ageless as she showed off her incredible figure in the orange swimwear.

The model wore a two-piece from the swimwear brand Follow Suit, which creates ethically responsible and sustainable swimwear products.

Molly rocked a pair of high-waisted bottoms that covered her midriff and paired them with a triangle bikini top that featured a string tie that grazed her waist before tying around the back.

Her sculpted arms and shoulders were showcased in the picture that she shared with her 802k followers.

The blonde bombshell accessorized her beach look with a large straw hat and some gorgeous tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Silver chains also adorned her neck and several bracelets could be seen around the wrist of an arm that was resting on her sun-kissed thigh.

Molly looked sensational in the bikini as she captured a selfie while enjoying some time on the beach, surrounded by sand and sunshine.

She wore the Mimi Top in Cognac, priced at $135, and the Mimi Bottom in Cognac, priced at $115.

The mom-of-three jokingly captioned the post, “Sweater weather 😉.”

Molly Sims shares makeup tutorial

Molly is a big fan of all things beauty, even running her own podcast, Lipstick On The Rim, on which she and best friend Emese Gormley discuss all things beauty and wellness.

She occasionally shares a tutorial with her fans who like to follow her makeup routines, and she did so recently, posting her perfect winter shimmer look.

The blonde model started by applying Danessa Myricks Colorfix Cream Pigment in shades Ballerina and Titanium.

She used a brush to swipe over her eyelids and highlight her brow bone, adding an incredible pop of shimmer as she went.

Next, she took some Sale Dew Blush and mixed it with some Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer and applied it to her cheeks, using a sponge to blend it in seamlessly.

Finally, she applied a swipe of Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm in the shade Perfect Nude to give herself the perfect pout.

She captioned the video, “Making the whole place shimmer ✨.”

Molly Sims promotes supplements for MaryRuth Organics

Molly shared her favorite supplements and vitamins recently when she partnered with MaryRuth Organics to discuss her fave products.

The stunning model revealed she is a huge fan of the brand’s Maca Root Liquid Drops and the Gluten-Relief Enzymes, which help her with her energy and digestion.

The brand was created by a certified health educator, nutritional consultant, and culinary chef, MaryRuth Ghiyam, who initially set out to create a liquid multivitamin for entire families and now has over 160 various products.

Pictured in a monochrome-style kitchen, Molly posed with a glass of orange juice and a dropper from the drops, which she added to her morning glass of OJ.

Molly referred to the miracle products as her secret weapons in her caption, which read, “Wellness game-changers to spice up your morning routine 🌱🍊 Thank you @maryruthorganics for getting my body ready for my trip and my birthday week (!!!)”

She continued, “Obsessed with the Maca Root Liquid Drops and the Gluten-Relief Enzymes that are my new secret weapons for energy & digestion support. Officially taking with me everywhere. #maryruthpartner.”