Molly Sims in bikini answers fan questions

Molly Sims answers fan questions while stunning in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Molly Sims proves she still got it as she stuns in a bikini while taking fan questions.

The fashion model, who turned 49 earlier this year, has defied age with her toned figure and smooth, wrinkle-free face.

Standing at almost 5ft 10 inches, Sims was a versatile model, appearing in campaigns for high fashion brands and gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

She is also an occasional actress but has turned her attention to podcasting.

Molly Sims is the co-host of Lipstick on the Rim where she discusses everything from healthy living to fashion.

Sims married Netflix executive Scott Stuber in 2011 and the pair have three children — two sons and a daughter.

Molly Sims answers questions in a bikini

Molly Sims shared a gorgeous selfie in a ribbon-style bikini on her Instagram Story before taking questions from her IG followers.

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

The stunning model flashed a smile as she donned large aviator sunglasses and a bucket hat.

She also wore a beige jacket over the high-waisted swimsuit which gave a glimpse of her flawless skin and toned abs.

Sims took all sorts of questions from her followers including one fan who asked how to get chlorine out of her daughter’s hair.

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

She was also asked about her favorite sunglasses, including YSL and Tom Ford among her choices of eyewear.

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

She loves high fashion, but revealed she enjoys some affordable attire as well by giving a shoutout to the J Crew Cocoon Sweater Blazer for an affordable option.

Molly Sims gets candid about body dysmorphia due to her modeling career

The mother of three opened up about changing her relationship with food after a modeling career that spanned over two decades.

“Having to be a size two for 20 years is never easy on the mind. I think I’ll always have some type of body dysmorphia just because of that,” she confessed to Hollywood Life, continuing:

“You know, my hands still sweat when I try things on. I don’t think that’ll ever go away. I think my mindset, now that I have kids, is just different.”

The model continued to share that she no longer weights herself as she knows she’s “not good with a number on a scale.” However, she knows her body well and judges where she’s at by how her clothes fit.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said that she is focused on being healthy for her family rather than being “skinny.”

She opts for healthy eating rather than dieting and maintains an active lifestyle to inspire her three children.