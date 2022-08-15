Molly Sims hit the beach in a hot pink bikini

Molly Sims is stunning in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Molly Sims is living her best life and dazzling her fans and followers in a hot pink bikini for a day at the beach.

The 49-year-old supermodel is looking absolutely ageless as she proves age is nothing but a number while enjoying the sand and surf while makeup free and wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

Molly’s latest selfie shows the former CoverGirl model’s fit and fabulous figure as she looks at the camera, away from the water crashing in behind her.

She accessorized her stunning bikini look with several pairs of dangly gold earrings along with three thin gold chains around her neck that held a gold heart charm, a diamond and a green stone.

This may be Molly’s last hurrah of the summer as she’s been quite vocal about how excited she is to have school start back up.

With three young children, Brooks, 10, Scarlette, 7, and Grey, 5, this is about as relatable of a mom-moment as it gets.

Molly Sims shows off her incredible supermodel figure during a beach day. Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

Molly Sims is a Hamptons resident like supermodel pal Christie Brinkley

Just like her supermodel neighbor Christie Brinkley, Molly Sims is a proud resident of The Hamptons.

Last month, Molly even took to her Instagram Stories to show off her newly renovated digs, thrilling fans with images of her chic kitchen and bar areas as well as a cute little reading nook complete with a comfy chair and a bevy of reading material on gorgeous built-in shelves.

While sharing the photos, she told her fans she was sharing “a little sneak peek of the house because my DM’s don’t stop blowing up about it.”

Molly shares the home with her Netflix executive husband, Scott Stuber, whom she married in 2011.

Molly Sims shares supermodel secrets for youthful look

Molly Sims made her mark on the modeling world back in the 90s but she still looks incredible and there may be a reason why aside from just good genes.

Not one to keep a good secret, Molly has been vocal about which products she loves and one of them that she swears by is a vitamin C cream to help keep her skin looking young and bright.

“Every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need a vitamin C cream,” Molly recently told Us Weekly. “For brightening, you need a vitamin C.”