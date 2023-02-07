Molly Sims looked stunning in bikini photos from her girls’ trip as she enjoyed the final stop.

The fashion model has been celebrating her friend’s birthday across the United States and ended up in Mexico for the final leg.

The 49-year-old stunner barely looked a day over 30 as she smiled while wearing a black bikini.

Her skin looked flawless and youthful as she worked on her tan before returning home.

Molly accessorized the swimsuit with a gold necklace and dark sunshades to keep the sun out of her eyes.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Story and wrote on the photo, “soaking up the last few hours of Cabo sun.”

Pic credit: @mollybsims/Instagram

The mother of three recently stunned in lingerie for a Valentine’s Day photoshoot in which she played with cake.

Molly shared the photoshoot to promote her Valentine’s Day gift guide from her lifestyle website.

Molly Sims shows how she works out from home with Tonal

Molly recruited her children to show how Tonal works in an Instagram post.

She wrote in the caption, “Level up your workout routine⚡️& Tonal is making it easy! Having my Tonal is like having a personal trainer but from the comfort of my own home! It’s SOOOOO GOOD✨😍 #tonalpartner @tonal.”

In the video, the beauty had her blonde locks in a ponytail and wore pink leggings, a black crop top, and matching trainers.

The fashion model turned podcaster has partnered with the brand, which offers home gym equipment.

In the video, she goes through a professional at-home workout session with an on-screen trainer.

Molly also uses the resistance weight attached to the device, performing arm, back, and shoulder exercises.

Molly Sims shared what she eats in a day

Molly doesn’t just exercise to stay in shape; she has a clean eating plan that starts with intermittent fasting.

She told Women’s Health Mag that she doesn’t have her first meal until noon and has a smoothie for breakfast.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also opts for egg whites with spinach and tomatoes with a slice of gluten-free toast as an alternative first meal of the day.

For lunch, she has a salmon salad with vegetables and mixes up her salads and protein source.

Molly also keeps her snacks clean with gluten-free products such as nuts, crackers, and tortilla chips.

For dinner, the mother of three cooks tasty meals for her family, such as a salmon dish or tacos with turkey or chicken.