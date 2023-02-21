Molly Sims was bikini-ready in the snowy mountains of Deer Valley, Utah, for a ski vacation.

The 49-year-old fashion model flashed a soft smile as she shared a stunning series of selfies in a swimsuit despite the freezing weather.

She shared the photos on her Instagram page, and the mother of three looked stylish in a light bikini top that revealed her gym-honed physique.

She went with a lot of accessories for the outfit, with dark sunglasses, cute bracelets, hoop earrings, and a short necklace.

Molly joked about her recent vacation to Cabo, Mexico, where the weather was much more suitable for a bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Another day in Cabo… 😉,” she wrote in the Instagram post caption.

She is referring to her recent girl’s trip for a friend’s birthday that involved a visit to the Mexican resort town.

In the IG post, Molly shared three selfies from slightly different angles, flashing a big smile in the second snap.

The fashion model turned podcaster was wearing a swimsuit from the eco-friendly brand Monday Swimwear.

Molly enjoyed the ski vacation with her three children and husband, Scott Stuber.

In another Instagram post, she shared several photos from the trip with her three kids posed in ski gear in the first snap.

How Molly Sims eats for her lean physique

Molly doesn’t like the word diet and goes without checking her weight on a scale. She told Women’s Health that she simply checks whether she still fits into her jeans.

Molly practices intermittent fasting, which involves not eating for a scheduled time that falls between 10 to 14 hours.

She has mostly protein and veggies for a low-carb eating plan. “A lot more vegetables,” she said to the publication, continuing:

“I’m still eating egg whites for protein, but not as much meat, though I have to be careful.”

The outlet reported that the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model suffered from mercury poisoning from eating too much fish.

She typically breaks her fast with a smoothie that includes greens, fruit, and almond milk.

For lunch, she eats a salad with salmon or a different source of protein.

The occasional actress snacks on gluten-free crackers or tortilla chips with hummus when she feels peckish.

She has a big meal for dinner that may involve tacos or a salmon dish she cooks for her family.

Molly Sims’ workout regimen

As for her training regimen, the beauty likes to mix things up with circuit training, HIIT, and Pilates.

In a recent IG post, the model revealed that she is using Reformer Pilates to recover from back surgery.

In the caption, she wrote that she exercises through discomfort and pain.

In addition, she opened up about the importance of exercise for her mental health, writing, “The most important thing working out has done for me is helping with my mental health… sweating and moving my body again has helped so much.”