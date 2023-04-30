Molly Ringwald turned down ‘icky’ Pretty Woman role that went to Julia Roberts

She may have starred in Pretty in Pink, but Molly Ringwald was no Pretty Woman.

The Breakfast Club star recently sat down with The Guardian, where she shared some trials and tribulations from her illustrious career.

One such tribulation included a potential role, which eventually made another actress Hollywood’s sweetheart.

According to Molly, the story depicted in Pretty Woman didn’t resonate with her.

Specifically, she felt like the story had an “icky” quality to it.

For those who need a refresher, the film, starring Julia Roberts, starred a young sex worker who ultimately found love with a paying client — played by Richard Gere. The film brought multiple pop culture moments which live in the history books to this day.

While Molly may not have enjoyed the story, she conceded to Julia being “wonderful” in the film.

Molly Ringwald turned down the ‘icky’ Pretty Woman story

Molly Ringwald shared a wealth of information in an interview with The Guardian, which recently became available. She discussed roles she missed out on, didn’t want, or couldn’t get.

One such role was as the star of Pretty Woman.

Ringwald revealed, “Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn’t really like the story. Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it.”

Audiences didn’t dislike the story, and neither did Hollywood critics.

The film earned Roberts an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Additionally, the Pretty Woman star snagged a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

As for roles she couldn’t get, Ringwald cited her age or potential typecasting.

She continued, “I didn’t really feel like darker roles were available to me. The ones that I wanted to do, I didn’t get. I was too young for certain roles. I was at this weird in-between stage.”

The interview had depth, with Ringwald tackling other issues, like Hollywood’s attitudes toward work.

As Ringwald explained, Hollywood work norms reflected American culture at large.

Molly Ringwald moves to France, talks about differences from Hollywood

In the 90s, Ringwald moved to Paris, where she followed her “bliss” learning the French language and becoming a translator. When Ringwald arrived in Paris and began working, she noted the differences between American and French culture. The actress worked on King Lear with Jean-Luc Godard and highlighted the laidback environment that French actors enjoyed.

Ringwald continued, “In America, an actress leaves the set, it’s a big scandal. They’re sued, maybe. It’s a big thing.”

France didn’t share the litigious nature of the United States, Ringwald added.

Plus, the French had wine breaks.

As for Ringwald, she had found peace with her decisions, having three children, and living her best life.