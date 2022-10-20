Veronika Rajek smirks at camera. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is the type of model who knows exactly what she brings to the table … and she certainly brings a lot regarding her sizzling appearance.

The bio on her Instagram profile mentions the fact that she is all-natural in terms of her face and body. Plastic surgery simply isn’t her thing, and she’s proud of that!

The gorgeous model also considers herself a “pegasus” in a world full of ponies.

Veronika shares pictures and videos wearing some of the sexiest bikinis, dresses, and outfits.

In addition to her fashion sense, she also knows how to style her hair and apply top-tier makeup before snapping any pictures.

Veronika’s latest selfie on Instagram is stunning and hints that she’s gearing up for something both new and exciting.

Veronika Rajek looks beautiful in her bathroom selfie

Veronika gave her followers on social media something to get excited about when she shared a sultry selfie on her Instagram Story. In the pic, she wore a black swimsuit top made with triangle-shaped pieces of fabric.

On one side of her chest, a white design was printed in contrast to the dark black. On her bottom half, she wore a pair of casual white sweatpants with pockets and adjustable strings.

Veronika Rajek stuns in mirror selfie. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Since her sweatpants were so low on her hips, her flat stomach and curves were easy to see. She added a note about something “coming soon” with the use of a floating image in the corner of the mirror selfie.

Veronika Rajek stands out in red

Red might be one of the brightest colors someone can choose to wear, but Veronika is the type of model who can certainly pull it off. The bombshell posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures wearing a red dress – and she looked dazzling.

The red dress was designed with a V-neck collar that revealed a bit of skin on her chest. The straps tied together behind her neck, allowing her back, shoulders, and arms to be seen.

The dress was short enough to show off her toned thighs and legs. Veronika completed the look with a gorgeous gold necklace covered in several different charms, including a star at the bottom.

She also wore two separate evil eye bracelets on one wrist. One of the bracelets had a classic blue evil eye attached to it, while the other had a yellow evil eye. Additionally, Veronika wore a large ring on one of her fingers.