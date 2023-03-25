Model, actress, and social media star Valeria Badell showed her gorgeous fit from a recent outing to the Mayami Wynwood in Florida.

Badell, who was among the runner-up contestants for Reina Hispanoamericana 2019, donned a stunning black dress which she shared a video clip of herself wearing online.

Set to an original song featuring Spanish rap vocals, Badell poses in her black thigh-skimming dress, featuring an open center above her chest and strategic cutouts on the sides, showing parts of her midsection.

The unique shoulderless dress also had sleeves visible on both arms that extended partly onto her hands, almost like fingerless gloves.

Badell kept her straight hair flowing past her shoulders midway down her back. In her short clip, she flipped some of her hair back and turned to strike poses of her outfit from additional angles. She carried a small black purse for her night out at the restaurant and lounge.

“I loveee @mayamiwynwood,” she said in her caption, praising the popular Miami, Florida, eatery which offers Mexican fusion fare.

A week before her post above, Badell was enjoying another night at Mayami Wynwood but wore a different black outfit. In the video clip she shared on Instagram, she wore curve-hugging black leather pants, a black tube top, and a black leather jacket.

Badell dances a bit in her video, seeming to enjoy the vibes at the Miami, Florida, hot spot.

Badell appeared in El Concurso by Osmel Sousa and music video

Social media has become a great place for many models to earn a living, whether promoting products for paid partnerships or their own websites and products through their popularity on Instagram and other platforms.

As of this writing, Badell has an Instagram following of 138,000 followers, giving her a bit of popularity online which can help get those paid partnerships. She’s also on TikTok, where she currently has over 12,000 followers.

She lists herself as a model and actress in her Instagram bio. In addition to finishing as fourth runner-up in Reina Hispanoamericana, she also appeared in the beauty pageant known as El Concurso by Osmel Sousa. Badell finished as second runner-up in that competition.

Several years ago, Badell showed up with a role in the music video Sigues Con El by Arcangel and Sech (below).

Badell regularly promotes Eurogems

With a large following on Instagram, it makes sense that Badell would regularly share posts about the places she likes to eat at or frequent, as well as the clothing and jewelry she might prefer wearing.

Regarding accessories such as jewelry, the Instagram model has shared more than a few IG posts with tags for Eurogems, a company specializing in “18Kts Gold Jewelry from Italy.”

“As jewelry designers we provide our customers a fresh collections that are set apart from the traditional jewelry competition. Also, we strive to cater to a very demanding clientele that wants great value, beautiful pieces and a classical but vibrant and contemporary look to wear daily, not only for special events,” Eurogems states on their website.

In a video post earlier this month, Badell models a gold necklace and earrings with the gold Eurogems logo behind her on a wall.

“I don’t repeat mistakes, that’s why I always come back to my home @eurogems to invest in gold ✨🤍,” she wrote in her caption, translated into English.

Adding to the reasons Badell might promote Eurogems and that customers might choose to buy from them is their commitment to assisting various charities.

Among the fundraising organizations the site mentions collaborating with are the Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, I Love Venezuela Foundation, ASODEPA, Comedor Santa Ana, and Torneo Carlitos Jimenez.