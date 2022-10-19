Sommer Ray looks glamorous in her sexy sheer dress. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

All eyes were on Sommer Ray as she looked undeniably breathtaking in her sheer green dress.

The 26-year-old is known for her rather sensual photoshoots, along with her extremely fit body and healthy lifestyle.

However, the model recently added the title of a businesswoman to her resume as Sommer used her popularity to start her own health and beauty company.

Sommer, who has over a million YouTube subscribers and over 26 million Instagram followers, recently unveiled her new brand called IMARAÏS BEAUTY.

It goes without saying that the model and now businesswoman is well-established as she’s been conquering all of her recent endeavors.

Sommer has kept her millions of fans and followers in the loop as she actively posts her health and fitness journey, along with her travels on her growing platforms.

Sommer Ray looks glamourous in green

The model was recently captured looking more gorgeous than ever as she was leaving the White Fox party at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Sommer smiled from ear to ear as she was photographed wearing a skin-tight khaki green dress.

The dress was beautifully designed as it incorporated some sheer detail that flowed throughout the dress, along with a cut-out piece that left the middle of her chest uncovered.

She wore matching sheer gloves that had thumb holes at the bottom as she further accessorized with all gold jewelry.

Sommer had a variety of overlaying gold necklaces, a gold snake piece that hugged her bicep, and then paired it with a couple of gold rings.

The model’s long brown hair had been slightly curled for the occasion as it flowed down past her shoulders.

She then completed the look with a beautiful brown and orange eyeshadow along with some mascara which accentuated her long lashes.

As the model posed for the picture she tilted her head to the side and smiled as she held on tightly to her animal print bag and cell phone.

Sommer Ray turns many heads in her sheer green dress. Pic credit: @Frank Vasquez/BACKGRID

Sommer Ray looks beautiful in her athletic attire

In a recent Instagram post, the model shared an array of pictures with her 26 million Instagram followers as she posed for a fitness photoshoot.

She wore pink spandex shorts and paired them with a black tank top. She completed the athletic fit with a black pair of socks and some classic white Nikes.

Sommer had her brown curly hair pulled back into a ponytail as she styled it with a black headband and headphones.

She looked stunning as she was effortlessly glowing in all of the shots.

Fans showed the model and fitness fanatic all the support as she had received 500 thousand likes and over 1.9 thousand comments.