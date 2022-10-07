Model Rose Bertram goes topless in underwear for ‘nude tones’

Rose Bertram goes topless in her latest social media post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rose Bertram’s fashion will keep anyone on their toes.

Over the last few weeks, the top model has been sharing stunning looks during her trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Rose has been seen all over Paris, either at the Dior show, SO/ Paris Hotel, and even on the cover of Vogue Netherlands’s Paris issue. It’s safe to say the supermodel has been very busy as of late.

It’s clear that Rose is not only gorgeous but is entrenched in everything that has to do with the fashion world.

Recently, now that she’s left Paris, she seemed to ditch the glitz and glamour of high fashion and decided to take on a new comfy wardrobe.

The curly-haired bombshell posted a small Instagram carousel with very little on it while she appeared to be around her house.

The mother of two managed to look both chic and cozy as she modeled for the fast fashion brand, Pretty Little Things, with the caption “nude tones.”

Rose Bertram bares it all in a stunning new photo

Today Rose stunned her 842k followers with a racy picture.

The 27-year posed for the camera topless with nothing but an open, cropped jacket to cover herself. She paired the jacket with stark white high-waisted underwear to show off her toned legs and amazing figure.

The We the Curl founder styled the look with minimal accessories, keeping on nothing more than two small rings and a silver chain.

To highlight the model’s bone structure, she pulled her hair back into a slick bun. Her makeup focused on flushed cheeks, dark pink glossy lips, and dark eyebrows, going for a more natural look.

The model gave her followers options with two photos. The second photo featured the same outfit, but was now black and white for a sultry finish. Rose posed with her camera in her hand as she took a beautiful mirror selfie.

Rose Bertram is running a thriving business

What some don’t know is Rose is not only a fashion icon, but also has her own haircare brand. Launched in 2021, Rose stated in an interview that creating a curly hair brand meant a lot to her.

The supermodel explained that she had a hard time finding products that really worked with her hair. She found herself combining different products in order to get the right combination that worked for her, and she knew there had to be an easier way.

In the interview, she stated, “My goal was to create a brand that really focuses on curly hair only–making your daily routine easy and effortless. That’s why I say, embrace the curls and set them free!”