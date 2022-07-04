Model Romee Strijd cradles baby bump in mint lingerie

Romee Strijd showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer lingerie set. Pic credit: @romeestrijd/Instagram

Model Romee Strijd has a lot of mint in her life recently – both with her daughter and her latest lingerie outfit.

The 26-year-old Dutch supermodel shared a new photo with her followers on Friday to show off her latest baby bump update. Romee and her fiance Laurens Van Leeuwen share their one-year-old daughter Mint, and the model is currently pregnant with the couple’s second daughter.

Romee rocked a sheer lingerie set while feeling her baby kick

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her body to her 7.6 million Instagram followers while giving them an exciting update about her pregnancy status.

Standing in front of a colorful floral bouquet, Romee rocket a bright, mint-colored sheer lingerie set that featured an intricate circular pattern. The model tagged the clothing brand Lounge Underwear as the designer of the see-through set.

Romee gave a sultry stare into the camera behind her wavy blonde hair as she held onto her baby bump with both hands. In the photo’s caption, she told her fans that she had finally felt her daughter kick for the first time.

“Felt her kicking for the first time today, can’t believe we are half way already,” she wrote.

Fans were not shy to share how beautiful they thought Romee looked in the lingerie set.

“YOU LOOK FABULOUS – Romee you are radiant, even (impossibly) more beautiful than ever with your baby-bump,” one follower wrote.

Pic credit: @romeestrijd/Instagram

“Beautiful mama,” another fan commented on the photo.

Pic credit: @romeestrijd/Instagram

Romee and Laurens’ sweet second child announcement

When sharing her life online, Romee has not been shy with real-time updates on the latest happenings in her family.

In just the past few months, the model shared two huge announcements with fans – her longtime boyfriend Laurens had popped the question, and the two were expecting their second child together later in the year.

On May 25, she uploaded a photo of her, Laurens, and their daughter Mint sitting on the ground together wearing all-white. Mint was sweetly shown kissing Romee’s stomach as the future mama-of-two smiled back at Laurens.

“Soon we will be a family of 4, can’t wait,” she wrote in the caption.

Since announcing her second pregnancy, Romee has shared consistent bump updates to let her followers know the most current size of her daughter. As of mid-June, the model said the baby was about the size of an average mango.

“Size of a 🥭 can’t wait to have two girls running around,” she wrote in the post.

The model is currently rocking her baby bump at Couture Fashion Week in Paris and was most recently seen attending the Dior show.