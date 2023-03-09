Olivia Mathers is a successful Australian model and influencer, and her face may look a little familiar to you if you follow her sister Isabelle Mathers.

While the pair are two years apart, they look like identical twins, and it’s evident that their family has some stunning genetics.

The brunette bombshell recently shared some shots from the beach in which she showed off her modeling skills in front of the camera, looking like a true professional.

Giving off Victoria’s Secret or Sports Illustrated vibes, Olivia posed as she leaned against a rock, looking like a mermaid straight out of the water.

She jutted out her hip for a more flattering angle and looked off into the distance with an intense look as she pushed some of her hair behind her ear.

It looked like an incredibly sunny day in Australia. The country is enjoying its summer right now, so it’s no surprise that Olivia sported a bikini for the photo shoot.

She wore a strapless black top, though it was hard to say as it appeared as if the straps might have been hanging down past her shoulders. It featured a small gold and white jewel in the middle with raindrop-shaped cups.

She wore simple, black matching bottoms and went for a wild beach look as she draped white seashells along her waist. Her accessories also included a delicate gold necklace and a couple of gold bangles.

Olivia left her brunette hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders, and she appeared to be makeup free with a flawless complexion that was glowing under the sun’s rays.

Olivia Mathers shared bikini shots of herself from the beach

She shared two other photos in the series, including one in which she walked toward the camera while looking off to the side and another in which she stared confidently as she lifted her hair up, looking like a strong, powerful woman.

The model captioned the shots, “She sells…”

She received over 17,000 hearts on the images, which was clearly a popular image among more than 600,000 followers.

Olivia uses the Bondi Sands eye cream for a flawless complexion

As for how she keeps her skin looking so flawless, Olivia gave some insight into her routine in November as she shared her favorite eye cream.

She shared three close-up shots of herself with no makeup and a short video clip of applying the Bondi Sands Eye Spy Brightening Eye Cream.

It contains Vitamin C for brightening, green coffee beans for depuffing, and carrot oil for hydration.

The site claims that 96% of participants in a 2021 self-assessment said their undereye area appears more “luminous & awakened” after using the product for 30 days. A 15 ml bottle costs $17.95.