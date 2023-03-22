Model Olivia Mathers appears to have an absolute dream life living in Gold Coast, Australia, and shares it on her social media feed with her 696,000 followers.

The brunette bombshell has an aesthetic full of swimwear shots, palm trees, and hazy ocean scenes, looking like she’s living in some kind of retro 70s fantasy.

While most of her pictures show up on her own feed, some of her modeling shots occasionally appear on the Instagram feeds of professional photographers, which was the case with her recent look.

In hazy, grainy shots, the Australian beauty wore a simple black bikini that emphasized her hourglass curves as she looked down in an influencer pose.

She must have been feeling dehydrated as she also enjoyed a big glass of water in a tropical-looking cup with a palm tree design.

Her long brunette locks cascaded downward, and her bronzed tan was emphasized by the white background, which appeared to be a beach house.

A second photo showed her standing at a table farther away, revealing how tall she looks, with her long legs giving way to incredibly toned abs.

The photographer, Byron Bay-based Carssun, added a couple of black and white shots at the end and wrote in his caption, “olivia ✨🌞

———> swipe for a magic morning at the beach house..shot on digital & edited with my presets 📷.”

Olivia Mathers has been dating personal trainer Adam Sullivan for several months

Olivia wore the same bikini for an adorable little couples vacation with her boyfriend, Adam Sullivan, who is a personal trainer and runs the Evidence Based Training app.

Judging by their social media feeds, the genetically-blessed duo have been dating for several months now.

The pair were absolute couple goals as they enjoyed a pre-holiday trip to Fiji. They posed for enviable selfies, shared photos of the screensaver-worthy beaches, and some delectable hamburgers.

Olivia is a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing

Olivia frequently tests her modeling skills with various bikini pictures, making her the perfect advertisement for swimwear brands.

In November, she shared a stylish outfit from fast fashion retailer and influencer favorite Pretty Little Thing. The brand counts Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk, swimwear model Cindy Prado, and actress Bella Thorne as fans.

The model wore a light green and white bikini under a unique cover-up that was completely open in the front and featured ruching on the bottom with long sleeves.

She looked like the epitome of cool as she stood against a white wall wearing skinny sunglasses. She offered followers a discount code for the site as they were having a Pink Monday sale, though it’s no longer valid.

Keep an eye on Olivia’s social media feeds for different discount codes and bikini shots.