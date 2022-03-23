Model Nina Agdal shows off her bare skin and super toned figure in new nude Instagram post

Nina Agdal bared plenty of skin while showing off her fit physique on Instagram as she posed completely nude. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/LJfotos/Admedia

Nina Agdal bared everything for the camera recently.

The 29-year-old supermodel, who has walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret many times, stunned fans when she bared her fit physique for the camera, posing completely nude for a mirror selfie.

The young beauty left little to the imagination as she covered up just her sensitive areas in a move that was reminiscent of some Paulina Porizkova posts within the last year.

Nina looked fit and slim as she posed for a naked mirror selfie this week

The Danish model, who got her modeling start about twelve years ago, had the internet on fire with her post, captioning the shot saying “Instagram took this down so I’m obviously gonna post it again.”

Keeping her hair down and flung sexily over to one side of her face, Nina held her phone up to capture the shot while delicately crossing one leg in front of the other and dangling her other arm across her chest.

Fans went wild over the re-sharing of the snap, with comments flooding in about how hot the picture was.

“Omg!! Wow!! Sexy!!😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥” said one enthused fan, with others following suit with things like “Wow stunning ✨♥️♥️✨✨,” “I’m gonna post the same,” and “Omg HOT HOT HOT.”

Pic credit: @ninaagdal/Instagram

Nina isn’t one to shy away from sharing some sexy snaps to social media

While the nude post may have seemed like a shocking and risque thing to come across while scrolling through Instagram, Nina is no stranger to sharing more revealing pics of herself.

Pic credit: @ninaagdal/Instagram

Just six days ago, the young star got the internet talking again when she shared yet another nude pic, posing seductively against the backdrop of a twilight sky so that just her naked silhouette could be made out in the foreground.

Prior to that, Nina graced the web with some pictures of her covers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, looking suntanned and glowing while splaying out on the sandy beach in sensual swimwear.

Nina recently was linked to Christie Brinkley‘s son, 26-year-old Jack Brinkley-Cook, for four years, but the pair called it quits just last November.

A source revealed to Page Six that the duo had “no hard feelings” while explaining that Nina blocked the Brinkley-Cook family on social media in order to have the mental space she needed to process the breakup.