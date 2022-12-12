Nima Benati showed off her incredible figure in black underwear under a see-through jumpsuit. Pic credit: @nimabenati/Instagram

Nima Benati is the kind of woman who makes people wonder how she has all the time and creativity to get involved in so many projects.

The Italian beauty is not only a fashion photographer who has taken photos for some of the biggest publications in the world, but she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year as well as Maxim’s Hot 100.

And, while she tends to stay behind the camera rather than in front of it, she has no shortage of absolutely stunning pictures of herself on social media as well. On Instagram alone, she boasts an incredible 776k followers.

In a recent artistic shot, Nima wore nothing but black underwear under a see-through, black lace jumpsuit that clung to her curves and showed off her hourglass shape in the best way possible.

In the first shot, the stunning model and photographer stood in front of a mirror as she jutted out her hip and gave the illusion there were two of her.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and hung loosely down her back, while she accessorized with a black pair of sunglasses to give her a tres chic appearance.

She wore a pair of black heels that elongated her legs and appeared to be jewelry free.

Nima Benati looked tres chic in a see-through, black jumpsuit

In a series of Instagram shots, she posed in several different ways, though she was completely confident throughout and had no shortage of attitude.

In one shot, she gave followers a view of the back as well, and though she looked completely sexy, the pictures came off as more artistic than risque.

In the caption, she wrote, “Not a side or a main, I am the only one he entertain 🐈‍⬛.”

Nima recently launched the Linda Farrow x Nima Benati sunglasses collab

Nima recently launched the Linda Farrow x Nima Benati collaboration, which is a brand of sunglasses. Not only did she help with the collection, but she was able to direct the entire campaign.

In her caption advertising the new collab, Nima revealed she was somewhat hesitant to put her name on something else besides photography but claimed she “loved the idea of being completely artistically free.”

The sunglasses come in 4 different colors and feature large Swarovski crystals along the sides.

Later in the caption, she gave some insight into her thought process behind the modern yet bright commercial for the campaign, writing, “I wanted to translate into this project one of my distinctive traits in photography, my love for ton sur ton images: that’s how you’ll find every Swarovski gem to match the lenses, the temples and the metal frames.”

In the very last photo she shared to Instagram from the campaign, she poignantly said the whole thing took two years to put together, but it would only take two days for the next thing to come up on Instagram. But, despite that, she said the whole project holds a special place in her heart.