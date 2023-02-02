Natalie Roser has been making waves in the fashion industry since she was a teenager, and now that she has reached her 30s, she has continued with that trend.

The Australian beauty treated her 1.4 million followers to the first look at a magazine cover, where she was the star.

She has appeared in magazines like Maxim and Vogue, but her latest accomplishment was for Series magazine, a digital art magazine.

The top model has appeared on the cover of Series mag before, but this time, it was jungle vibes for the fabulous shoot.

Natalie geotagged Bali in the post, letting fans know the location of her jungle shoot.

Talented photographer Wez Lewis captured Natalie’s beauty as she struck a pose, surrounded by natural sunlight.

Natalie Roser stuns for Series magazine shoot

Wearing nothing but a cloth skirt, Natalie looked absolutely gorgeous against the backdrop of the lush Balinese jungle.

She struck a captivating pose, placing her wedding ring-adorned hand close to her mouth, revealing a clean manicure. The model posed on a wooden bench on a beautifully-constructed porch made from the same material.

Natalie’s blonde tresses fell effortlessly against her silhouette, adding to the natural vibe of the shoot. She donned minimal makeup, allowing her amazing looks to shine.

Her caption read, “Paradise for SERIES 36 with @wezlew 🍃.”

Natalie Roser promotes Ole Henriksen

One reason for Natalie’s glow could be her partnership with Ole Henriksen.

Ole Henriksen, known for its bright orange packaging, has a line of Vitamin C-infused products. The products, like the Ole Henriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer, tout brightening and hydrating benefits.

Natalie struck a gorgeous pose as she promoted Ole Henriksen’s new launch of the Banana Bright + Eye Cremè. This product, retailing for $42, has collagen and Vitamin C to minimize fine lines and brighten the skin. The Banana Bright + Eye Cremè has been around for a minute, but now, it has a new vegan formulation.

She also demonstrated her use of the product in a video part of the share. With her tresses pulled back, she gently massaged the eye cream underneath her eyes as the sun’s rays added a glow to her skin. Natalie was barefaced and beautiful as she took a moment of self-care with pink-manicured nails.

Her caption read, “Olehenriksen have done it again! My fave eye cream just had an AMAZING upgrade. Say hello to the new Banana Bright + Eye Cremè! Now fragrance free & vegan with all the vitamin C goodness 😍🧡 Available at @sephoraaus #Olehenriksenpartner#Clikeole.”

Natalie served as proof that the product has glowing properties with the sun gracing her skin.